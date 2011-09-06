* Day-ahead base 57.48 euros/MWh, up 1.11 euros

* Low wind, hydro output underpin prices

* Cal-12 base 53.95 euros/MWh (Omip)

MADRID, Sept 6 Iberian spot wholesale power rose for the second straight day on Tuesday as Spaniards returned to work after summer holidays and demand for air conditioning was seen climbing amid higher temperatures.

National grid operator REE forecast demand in Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would rise to 716 gigawatt hours on Wednesday from 709 GWh on Monday.

The Mibel's spot arm, Omie, fixed the benchmark "pool" price for the day ahead at 57.48 euros ($80.99) per megawatt-hour for baseload power, a gain from 56.37 euros previously.

Spain's Met Office predicts daytime temperatures in Madrid, the Peninsula's largest city, will rise to 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 34 degrees on Friday, from 30 on Tuesday.

Also supporting prices were weak supplies of cheap wind and hydropower.

Spain's wind parks were Europe's most productive in 2010 and sway the power market from day to day.

Hydropower reserves have ebbed during dry weather in recent months and spot power prices have gradually risen.

Along the curve the benchmark Calendar year 2012 contract traded up 0.20 euro to 53.95 euros/MWh on Omip, the Mibel's Portuguese-based futures exchange.

Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working at or near full power, according to watchdog CSN and REE, and generating 7,152 MW in all, or 20.5 percent of domestic demand. (Reporting by Martin Roberts)

