MADRID, Sept 12 Iberian wholesale prompt power
retreated on Monday due to forecasts wind power would rise but
remained close to Sunday's 32-month high due to seasonally low
hydropower output.
Omel, the spot branch of the Iberian Electricity Market
(Mibel) set the benchmark "pool" price for the day ahead at
58.35 euros ($79.12) per megawatt-hour, after a daily auction
matching offers by producers and bids from distributors.
Omel set a pool price of 58.62 euros/MWh, the highest since
it assigned a price of 59.19 euros for Jan. 18, 2009.
National grid operator REE predicted Spanish wind
power would climb as high as 7,171 megawatts by peak hour on
Tuesday, from 1,704 MW on Monday afternoon.
Prices drew support, however, from hydropower providing just
5.4 percent of demand, or far below an average of 13.2 percent
for the year to August, which makes costlier gas- and coal-fired
plants work harder.
Pool prices have trended upwards in recent months as
hydropower reserves have ebbed during dry summer weather.
In the futures market, the benchmark calendar year 2012
contract was unchanged at 54.05 euros/MWh on the Portugual-based
Omip exchange.
Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working normally
and feeding 7,122 MW to the grid between them, or 18.8 percent
of demand, according to data from REE and safety watchdog CSN.
(Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)
