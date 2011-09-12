* Day-ahead base 58.35 euros/MWh, down 0.27 euro

* Cal-12 base 54.05 euros/MWh, unchanged (Omip)

MADRID, Sept 12 Iberian wholesale prompt power retreated on Monday due to forecasts wind power would rise but remained close to Sunday's 32-month high due to seasonally low hydropower output.

Omel, the spot branch of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) set the benchmark "pool" price for the day ahead at 58.35 euros ($79.12) per megawatt-hour, after a daily auction matching offers by producers and bids from distributors.

Omel set a pool price of 58.62 euros/MWh, the highest since it assigned a price of 59.19 euros for Jan. 18, 2009.

National grid operator REE predicted Spanish wind power would climb as high as 7,171 megawatts by peak hour on Tuesday, from 1,704 MW on Monday afternoon.

Prices drew support, however, from hydropower providing just 5.4 percent of demand, or far below an average of 13.2 percent for the year to August, which makes costlier gas- and coal-fired plants work harder.

Pool prices have trended upwards in recent months as hydropower reserves have ebbed during dry summer weather.

In the futures market, the benchmark calendar year 2012 contract was unchanged at 54.05 euros/MWh on the Portugual-based Omip exchange.

Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working normally and feeding 7,122 MW to the grid between them, or 18.8 percent of demand, according to data from REE and safety watchdog CSN. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)

