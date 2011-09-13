* Spain day-ahead base 56.91 euros/MWh, down 1.44 euro

MADRID, Sept 13 Iberian wholesale prompt power posted a mild decline for the second straight day on Tuesday due to strong winds diverting demand from costly gas-fired plants, although lack of cheap hydropower bolstered prices.

National grid operator REE estimated output from Spanish wind parks -- Europe's most productive in 2010 -- would rise to a maximum of 7,620 megawatts later in the day from 3,727 MW in mid-afternoon.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot unit, Omel, fixed the day-ahead "pool" price for Spain at 56.91 euros ($77.77) per megawatt-hour after a daily auction matching offers by producers and bids from distributors.

On Sunday, Omel set a pool price of 58.62 euros/MWh, the highest since it assigned a price of 59.19 euros for Jan. 18, 2009.

Looking ahead, Thursday power was reported trading at 58.00 euros/MWh over the counter, which suggested dealers expected the pool to rise at the next Omel auction on Wednesday morning.

That would match predictions by producers that wind power will be in shorter supply on Wednesday and Thursday.

Relatively cheap hydropower was meeting 4.4 percent of demand, or far below an average of 13.2 percent for the year to August, which propped up prices.

The latest official data on Tuesday showed that hydropower reserves had fallen, but were still comfortably above average.

Pool prices have trended upwards in recent months as hydropower reserves have ebbed during dry summer weather.

In the futures market, the benchmark calendar-year 2012 contract was reported changing hands at 54.15 euros/MWh in the OTC market, up 0.15 euro from Monday.

Spain's eight nuclear power stations were running normally and supplying 7,126 MW in total, or 18.1 percent of demand, according to data from REE and safety watchdog CSN. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by Keiron Henderson)

