MADRID, Sept 15 Benchmark Spanish spot electricity prices climbed to their highest since December 2008 as a lack of nuclear, wind and hydropower made costlier gas- and coal-fired plants work harder.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot unit, Omel, fixed the day-ahead "pool" price for Spain at 62.71 euros ($85.70) per megawatt-hour, up 2.70 euros from Wednesday and the highest since it set a rate of 64.43 euros for Dec. 12, 2008.

The 1,000 megawatt Asco I plant was working at 81 percent of capacity for maintenance work, operators said.

In all, Spain's eight nuclear power stations were generating 6,938 MW, according to data from national grid manager REE , which compares with about 7,300 MW when all are working normally.

REE data showed that wind power was meeting 9.3 percent of Spain's electricity needs, or well below an average of 15.9 percent for the year to August.

Pool prices have trended upwards in recent months as hydropower reserves have ebbed during dry summer weather.

The CSN nuclear watchdog said Spain's nuclear power stations had passed stress tests conducted at the request of the European Union following the Fukushima disaster in Japan earlier this year.

Spain's energy regulator CNE meanwhile it would begin a formal examination of over-the-counter deals in the power market prior to auctions used as benchmarks for retail prices. (Reporting by Martin Roberts)

