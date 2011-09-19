* Iberia pool base 60.72 euros ($82.98)/MWh, up 4.43 euros

MADRID, Sept 19 Iberian wholesale prompt power climbed on Monday on forecasts cheap supplies of wind power would fade while seasonally weak hydropower output continued to bolster prices.

National grid operator REE predicted Spanish wind parks -- Europe's most productive in 2010 -- would cut production to 3,214 megawatts by peak hour on Tuesday from 5,178 MW at the same time on Monday.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot unit, Omel, set the day-ahead "pool" price for Spain at 60.72 euros per megawatt-hour after a daily auction matching offers by producers and bids from distributors.

That compares with a rate of 62.71 euros/MWh fixed by Omel for Sept. 16, its highest level since December, 2008.

Relatively cheap hydropower accounted for 4.1 percent of Spain's generating mix, or far below an average of 13.2 percent for the year to August, a factor which has driven prices higher in recent weeks.

Spain's eight nuclear power stations were running normally and supplying 7,196 MW in total, or 19.6 percent of demand, according to data from REE and safety watchdog CSN. (Reporting by Martin Roberts)

