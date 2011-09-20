* Iberia pool base 62.55 euros ($85.48)/MWh, up 1.83 euros

* Spain wind power min on Weds 1,933 MW - REE

* Poor seen falling on Wednesday

MADRID, Sept 20 Iberian wholesale prompt power added to prior gains on Tuesday due to prospects wind power would decline further and make costlier gas- and coal-burning generators work harder.

Wind parks in Spain -- which accounts for 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) -- were set to cut output to as little as 1,933 megawatts on Wednesday, from some 4,000 MW on Tuesday morning, according to estimates by national grid operator REE .

The Mibel's Spanish-based spot exchange, Omie, fixed the day-ahead "pool" price for Spain at 62.55 euros per megawatt-hour after a daily auction matching offers by producers and bids from distributors.

That compares with a rate of 62.71 euros/MWh set for Sept. 16, its highest level since December, 2008.

Looking ahead, Thursday power traded at 58.47 euros/MWh on the Portuguese-based Omip futures exchange, a sign that players expected the pool to fall when Omel next sets in on wednesday morning.

Utilities expect wind power to recover on Wednesday and Thursday, a factor which usually weighs on the pool.

The benchmark calendar year 2012 futures contract meanwhile advanced 0.10 euros to 54.55 euros/MWh on Omip.

Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working normally and producing 7,172 MW in total, or 19.8 percent of demand, according to data from REE and safety watchdog CSN. (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Anthony Barker)

