NEW YORK Dec 11 IEX Group Inc, a stock-trading
venue featured in Michael Lewis's book "Flash Boys" that plans
to soon become an exchange, is urging reforms to U.S. exchange
governance that would put it at odds with its soon-to-be
brethren.
In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission, IEX
said its recommendations would eliminate conflicts and boost
transparency in the governance of data processors and data
feeds, among other infrastructure aspects of the U.S. stock
market.
"We are in a position to think in a fresh way about what an
exchange should be, how it should be organized and the level of
accountability and transparency that exchanges ought to have,"
said John Ramsay, chief market policy & regulatory officer at
IEX and a former SEC director of markets and trading.
"Unless we fix the governance piece we're just not going to
have the transparency and accountability that you need," Ramsay
said Thursday. The letter was published by the SEC on Wednesday.
Ramsay described the letter as an "opening salvo" in efforts
to improve the U.S. stock market, an objective behind the IEX
trading platform and its "speed bump" to delay incoming orders
and eliminate any speed advantage high-frequency traders might
enjoy.
The IEX recommendations would change rules for voting that
caused a stir over contracts recently awarded to exchange
operators Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and Intercontinental
Exchange Inc's the New York Stock Exchange.
Neither the Nasdaq nor the NYSE recused itself from voting,
though they did not break any rules. The Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), a lobby for brokers and
asset managers, complained, as did International Securities
Exchange Holdings Inc, an exchange operator.
IEX said a new framework should be created for overseeing
the data processors, which have come under regulatory scrutiny,
most noticeably after a glitch in one of them sparked a
three-hour trading halt in Nasdaq stocks in August 2013.
IEX urged making minutes of the committees that oversee the
processors public, along with certain voting records, revenue
and its distribution, among other items.
It also urged broker and investor representation in voting,
an initiative that SIFMA strongly backs.
IEX said in the letter it intends to apply for registration
as a national securities exchange in the "near term."
