NEW YORK, March 13 Hanesbrands will
replace Avon Products in the S&P 500 after the
close on March 20, while Equinix will replace Denbury
Resources, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday.
Also after the close on March 20, SL Green Realty Corp
will replace Nabors Industries Ltd in the S&P
500, it said.
In addition, Celgene Corp, Kinder Morgan
and Actavis Plc will replace Freeport-McMoRan,
National Oilwell Varco and Apache in the S&P 100
after the close on March 20, it said.
Shares of Henry Schein were up 2.7 percent after the bell,
while Hanesbrands shares rose 3.7 percent, Equinix shares were
up 1.9 percent and SL Green Realty shares were up 2 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bernard Orr)