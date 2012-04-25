BRIEF-Santam sees FY HEPS to be down between 39-44
* Santam HEPS for year ended Dec.31 to be between 39 to 44 pct below and EPS to be between 44 to 49 pct lower versus last year
April 25 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees)
3,160.2964 21/04 3,082.2400 04/05
3,187.2329 20/04 2,993.6700 20/04
3,209.4917 19/04 2,993.6700 20/04
3,109.7844 18/04 2,993.6700 20/04
2,872.2342 17/04 2,993.6700 20/04
2,891.0317 16/04 2,993.6700 20/04
2,946.3749 14/04 2,993.6700 20/04
2,923.8922 13/04 2,993.6700 20/04
3,093.0644 12/04 2,993.6700 20/04
3,008.1121 11/04 2,993.6700 20/04
3,013.3522 10/04 2,993.6700 20/04
3,084.2673 09/04 2,993.6700 20/04
2,889.4115 06/04 2,952.9700 06/04
2,892.2518 05/04 2,952.9700 06/04
2,888.2179 04/04 2,952.9700 06/04
3,228.1033 03/04 2,952.9700 06/04
3,365.8226 02/04 2,952.9700 06/04
3,323.3267 31/03 2,952.9700 06/04
3,497.5812 30/03 2,952.9700 06/04
3,125.7445 29/03 2,952.9700 06/04
3,031.3658 28/03 2,952.9700 06/04
3,100.1783 27/03 2,952.9700 06/04
3,250.2550 26/03 2,952.9700 06/04
3,291.5023 24/03 2,952.9700 06/04
3,233.9644 23/03 2,928.7600 23/03
3,162.3361 22/03 2,928.7600 23/03
2,733.7713 21/03 2,928.7600 23/03
2,705.3815 20/03 2,928.7600 23/03
2,794.5677 19/03 2,928.7600 23/03
2,964.0336 17/03 2,928.7600 23/03
2,984.4203 16/03 2,928.7600 23/03
3,073.2868 14/03 2,928.7600 23/03
3,044.6066 13/03 2,928.7600 23/03
3,131.8067 12/03 2,928.7600 23/03
3,173.8903 10/03 2,928.7600 23/03
3,117.4389 09/03 3,382.5800 09/03
3,202.0648 07/03 3,382.5800 09/03
2,934.8566 06/03 3,382.5800 09/03
3,282.6219 05/03 3,382.5800 09/03
3,731.0430 03/03 3,382.5800 09/03
3,602.6305 01/03 3,382.5800 09/03
3,679.7710 29/02 3,382.5800 09/03
3,682.0329 28/02 3,382.5800 09/03
3,626.4378 27/02 3,382.5800 09/03
3,189.4391 25/02 3,382.5800 09/03
3,119.1591 24/02 3,368.7500 24/02
3,191.9432 23/02 3,368.7500 24/02
3,158.3253 22/02 3,368.7500 24/02
3,150.6747 21/02 3,368.7500 24/02
3,532.4520 20/02 3,368.7500 24/02
3,544.2468 18/02 3,368.7500 24/02
3,556.1067 17/02 3,368.7500 24/02
3,643.0868 16/02 3,368.7500 24/02
3,639.7820 15/02 3,368.7500 24/02
3,526.0180 14/02 3,368.7500 24/02
3,507.9350 13/02 3,368.7500 24/02
3,294.9841 11/02 3,368.7500 24/02
3,259.8928 10/02 3,370.7700 10/02
3,288.3548 09/02 3,370.7700 10/02
3,020.7226 08/02 3,370.7700 10/02
2,994.2169 07/02 3,370.7700 10/02
3,210.9882 06/02 3,370.7700 10/02
3,433.4146 04/02 3,370.7700 10/02
3,461.7754 03/02 3,370.7700 10/02
3,546.6087 02/02 3,370.7700 10/02
3,494.8072 01/02 3,370.7700 10/02
Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* KCG Holdings Inc - in market making, averaged $28.1 billion dollar volume traded, 8.9 billion shares traded, and 3.5 million trades per day in u.s. Equities for Jan
LONDON, Feb 14 HSBC said on Tuesday that it had appointed Ian Stuart as the chief executive officer of its ring-fenced UK retail business.