COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees)

3,231.5294 27/04 3,082.2400 04/05

3,160.4344 26/04 3,082.2400 04/05

3,118.3663 25/04 3,082.2400 04/05

3,112.7900 24/04 3,082.2400 04/05

2,977.1707 23/04 3,082.2400 04/05

3,160.2964 21/04 3,082.2400 04/05

3,187.2329 20/04 2,993.6700 20/04

3,209.4917 19/04 2,993.6700 20/04

3,109.7844 18/04 2,993.6700 20/04

2,872.2342 17/04 2,993.6700 20/04

2,891.0317 16/04 2,993.6700 20/04

2,946.3749 14/04 2,993.6700 20/04

2,923.8922 13/04 2,993.6700 20/04

3,093.0644 12/04 2,993.6700 20/04

3,008.1121 11/04 2,993.6700 20/04

3,013.3522 10/04 2,993.6700 20/04

3,084.2673 09/04 2,993.6700 20/04

2,889.4115 06/04 2,952.9700 06/04

2,892.2518 05/04 2,952.9700 06/04

2,888.2179 04/04 2,952.9700 06/04

3,228.1033 03/04 2,952.9700 06/04

3,365.8226 02/04 2,952.9700 06/04

3,323.3267 31/03 2,952.9700 06/04

3,497.5812 30/03 2,952.9700 06/04

3,125.7445 29/03 2,952.9700 06/04

3,031.3658 28/03 2,952.9700 06/04

3,100.1783 27/03 2,952.9700 06/04

3,250.2550 26/03 2,952.9700 06/04

3,291.5023 24/03 2,952.9700 06/04

3,233.9644 23/03 2,928.7600 23/03

3,162.3361 22/03 2,928.7600 23/03

2,733.7713 21/03 2,928.7600 23/03

2,705.3815 20/03 2,928.7600 23/03

2,794.5677 19/03 2,928.7600 23/03

2,964.0336 17/03 2,928.7600 23/03

2,984.4203 16/03 2,928.7600 23/03

3,073.2868 14/03 2,928.7600 23/03

3,044.6066 13/03 2,928.7600 23/03

3,131.8067 12/03 2,928.7600 23/03

3,173.8903 10/03 2,928.7600 23/03

3,117.4389 09/03 3,382.5800 09/03

3,202.0648 07/03 3,382.5800 09/03

2,934.8566 06/03 3,382.5800 09/03

3,282.6219 05/03 3,382.5800 09/03

3,731.0430 03/03 3,382.5800 09/03

3,602.6305 01/03 3,382.5800 09/03

Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)