MUMBAI, March 12 India's benchmark 10-year bond
rallied on Thursday, sending its yield down as much as 7 basis
points to a one-week low, after a newspaper reported the
government could raise foreign investment limits on government
bonds, citing unnamed sources.
The Financial Express reported the government may increase
limits for foreign investors in government bonds by $5 billion
to $35 billion, earmarking the amount for longer-term investors
such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell as much
as 7 bps to 7.69 percent, its lowest since March 5, but it was
last trading at 7.73 percent.
