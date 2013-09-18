* 10-year bond yield ends 7 bps lower at 8.37 pct * 50 out of 52 economists expect RBI to hold rates-Poll * 47 out of 48 see no change in CRR-Poll By Subhadip Sircar MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian government bonds rose on Wednesday ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve decision on tapering monetary stimulus, with the focus subsequently shifting to the local central bank's monetary policy review on Friday, with most economists expecting it to hold rates. Indian bonds have borne the brunt of a large selloff ever since the U.S. central bank on May 22 signalled its intention to cut down bond purchases, largely driven by the falling differential between U.S. and Indian yields. The Fed's decision later on Wednesday on the quantum of further asset purchases will be key to whether easy money continues to flow to emerging market assets. India's central bank will decide its own monetary policy on Friday with the market eagerly waiting to see whether the new RBI chief, Raghuram Rajan, continues with the cash tightening steps initiated in mid-July. "Uncertainty regarding the tapering of quantitative easing by the US Federal Reserve and mixed cues provided by recent domestic macroeconomic data have complicated monetary policy setting," said Naresh Takkar, managing director and chief executive at ICRA Ltd. "At present, ICRA thinks that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to increase the repo rate as a measure to attract FII debt inflows, as a rate hike would dampen domestic growth prospects." A Reuters poll showed out of 52 economists polled, 50 expect the policy repo rate to remain at 7.25 percent, and 47 of 48 respondents see the cash reserve ratio, or the portion of deposits banks have to maintain with the central bank, unchanged at 4.00 percent. The 10-year bond yield closed 7 basis points lower at 8.37 percent. It traded in a 8.37-8.45 percent band during the session. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year rate closed 5 bps lower at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate also ended down 5 basis points at 9.12 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)