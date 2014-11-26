* 10-year bond yield ends at 8.14 pct vs 8.16 pct pvs close * Bonds pricing in optimism for rate cut-IDFC MF official * RBI may leave policy rates unchanged on Dec. 2: Reuters poll By Neha Dasgupta Nov 26 Indian bonds ended slightly higher on Wednesday as falling oil prices reinforced hopes that the central bank would cut interest rates as early as its policy review next week, although caution ahead of economic growth data limited broader gains. Both bonds and swaps are pricing in a 25-basis point cut in the repo rate at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday after consumer inflation fell sharply. Still, a Reuters poll of 45 economists showed RBI is likely to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meet on Dec. 2. A separate poll showed India's economic growth probably slowed to 5.1 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier. "The bond market is pricing in the optimism for a rate cut, which is a reasonable assessment to make," said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Mutual Fund in Mumbai. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.14 percent versus 8.16 percent on Tuesday, after moving in a tight 8.14-8.16 percent band. The fall in yields came after Brent crude slipped further on expectation the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would not cut output when it meets on Thursday. Easing U.S. Treasury yields also helped as the widening differential with domestic yields is seen raising the appeal of Indian debt for foreign investors. In the overnight indexed swaps market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 3 bps at 7.25 percent. The one-year rate also ended 3 bps lower at 7.85 percent. ($1= 61.8400 rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)