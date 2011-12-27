MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian overnight cash rates edged lower from the day's high on Tuesday but held above the last close, as early demand eased with bank borrowings from the central bank's repo counter down for a second day, indicating some improvement in liquidity.

At 12:48 p.m. (0718 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 8.90/9.00 percent, higher from Monday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent.

The rate touched a high of 9.30 percent in early trades according to Thomson Reuters data, while Clearing Corp of India put the high at 9.35 percent.

"Some volatility is not surprising, given the large cash deficit in the banking system," said a dealer with a large private sector bank.

Banks have faced tight cash conditions following heavy outflows toward advance tax payments by companies this month, which pushed up the call rate close to 10 percent and repo borrowing from the central bank to record levels of 1.733 trillion rupees ($32.76 billion) last week.

Banks also tapped the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility, at 100 basis points above repo rate of 8.5 percent, for five straight sessions to tide over tight cash conditions.

"But the liquidity situation should improve with the month-end government spending," the trader from the private bank said.

The government, typically, infuses cash into the banking system in form of payouts for employee salaries and some subsidies.

Banks borrowed 1.160 trillion rupees ($21.93 billion) from the central bank's repo under the liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, lower from 1.429 trillion on Monday.

Call market volume was at 137.36 billion rupees, lower than 202.99 billion rupees on Monday, Clearing Corp of India data showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 156.38 billion rupees against a total of 350.68 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 9.22 percent, lower from 9.50 percent on Monday. In the CBLO market, the average rate rose to 8.57 percent from 7.12 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 63.62 billion rupees, compared with a total of 79.65 billion on Monday. The weighted average rate was at 8.75 percent from 8.99 percent. ($1 = 52.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)