MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian overnight cash rates rose on Friday on strong demand from banks covering their last-minute requirement before the two-week reporting period ends later in the day.

At 1:17 p.m. (0747 GMT), the three-day cash rate was at 9.00/9.05 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent.

"Demand is pretty strong today, but going forward, we expect a slight improvement in the liquidity situation because of government spending," a trader with a private bank said.

Traders said a possible pick-up in banks' credit disbursals at the quarter-end is likely to increase demand for funds.

Banks borrowed a lower 1.15 trillion rupees ($21.6 billion) from the RBI's liquidity adjustment facility compared with 1.17 trillion rupees on Thursday.

Dealers said month-end spending by the government towards payroll and subsidies is expected to improve the liquidity condition and keep a lid on the cash rates in coming days.

Call market volume was at 129.87 billion rupees, compared with a total of 171.61 billion rupees on Thursday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 111.28 billion rupees, compared with a total of 407.38 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was at 8.97 percent, a touch higher than 8.95 percent on Thursday. In the CBLO market, the average rate fell to 7.03 percent from 7.72 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volumes were at 76.50 billion rupees, compared with a total of 78.75 billion on Thursday. The weighted average rate was at 8.61 percent from 8.56 percent.

($1 = 53.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)