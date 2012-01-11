(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Jan 11 Indian cash rates closed lower on Wednesday, with demand easing late in the day as banks met their requirements.

However, traders said the call money rate was unlikely to ease significantly this week even though the two-week reporting cycle is nearing its end, as the liquidity remains tight.

Demand generally eases towards the end of the cycle as banks like to cover their requirement in the first half to avoid a rush for funds later.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.50/55 percent, down from Tuesday's close of 8.65/70 percent.

Banks borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees ($26.1 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, the most since Dec. 26, and up from 1.25 trillion rupees on Tuesday, indicating the shortfall in funds.

Outflows related to state loan auctions added to the liquidity deficit, traders said. Ten states raised a total of 91.67 billion rupees on Tuesday.

On Friday, the federal government will auction 140 billion rupees of debt, including a new 8-year bond.

Call money market volume was 146.65 billion rupees, compared with Tuesday's 156.03 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 344.32 billion rupees against a 320.26 billion rupees on Tuesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was steady at 8.71 percent. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.56 percent, up from 8.54 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 119 billion rupees, compared with Tuesday's 139.42 billion. The weighted average rate was 8.63 percent, compared with 8.64 percent. ($1 = 51.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul)