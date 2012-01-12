MUMBAI Jan 12 Indian cash rates ended marginally higher on Thursday, reflecting an increase in banks' cash requirements a day before the end of the two-week reserve reporting cycle.

Demand generally eases towards the end of the cycle as banks cover their requirements in the first half of the period to avoid a rush for funds later. This time, however, tight liquidity in the banking system is keeping the rates higher.

The one-day cash rate closed at 8.65/70 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 8.50/55 percent.

"Demand continues to be firm, and with the auction tomorrow, the cash deficit in the system will be higher next week," said a trader with a private bank. "We will have to see how much bonds the Reserve Bank of India buys back tomorrow."

Banks borrowed 1.37 trillion rupees ($26.6 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, up from 1.35 trillion rupees on Wednesday, indicating the shortfall in funds.

On Friday, the federal government will auction 140 billion rupees of debt, including a new 8-year bond, and the RBI will buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations.

Call money market volume was 184.86 billion rupees, compared with Wednesday's total of 146.65 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 316.17 billion rupees against a 344.32 billion rupees on Wednesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.65 percent, compared with 8.71 percent on Wednesday.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.53 percent, down from 8.56 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 119.5 billion rupees, compared with Wednesday's 135.99 billion. The weighted average rate was steady at 8.66 percent. ($1 = 51.6 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)