MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian cash rates surged to their highest levels in more than two years on Friday as banks borrowed heavily to meet last-minute requirements at the end of the two-week reporting cycle.

The three-day cash rate ended at 8.70/80 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 8.65/70 percent for one-day loans, after touching a high of 10 percent.

Demand normally eases in the second week of a reporting cycle as banks borrow more in the first half, but tight liquidity in the system kept the rates firm in the week.

"There is hardly any liquidity in the call money market because no bank is ready to lend. It seems everybody is short, and hence the rates are going up," said a trader at a state-run bank.

Banks borrowed 1.32 trillion rupees ($25.6 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter, slightly less than Thursday's 1.37 trillion rupees but still significantly above the RBI's comfort level of around 600 billion rupees.

Traders said it was likely banks would have borrowed from the RBI's marginal standing facility (MSF) window as well.

The MSF is an additional cash supply window where banks can borrow from at 100 basis points over the repo rate by pledging excess securities. The repo rate is currently 8.50 percent.

The MSF data for Friday will be released by the RBI on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the government sold 140 billion rupees of bonds, which will aggravate the liquidity deficit early next week.

However, the RBI bought back 117.6 billion rupees of bonds, which is likely to provide some comfort.

Call money market volume was 188.94 billion rupees, compared with Thursday's total of 184.86 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 224.03 billion rupees against a total of 316.17 billion rupees on Thursday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.8 percent, compared with 8.65 percent on Thursday.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.58 percent, up from 8.53 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 144.53 billion rupees, compared with Thursday's 132.61 billion. The weighted average rate was steady at 8.66 percent. ($1 = 51.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)