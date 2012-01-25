(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian cash rates ended up on Wednesday as cash supply remained tight and demand for funds robust in a holiday-shortened week.

The two-day cash rate ended at 9.10/9.20 percent from 8.80/8.90 percent on Tuesday for one-day loans.

Indian markets are shut on Thursday on account of the Republic Day holiday.

The 50 basis points cut in banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) announced by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday will provide relief only next week as the reduction will become effective only from Saturday, traders said.

"Cash rates and borrowings from the central bank's repo counter should come off from next week as liquidity is expected to improve with the CRR cut becoming effective," said a trader with a large state-owned bank.

The reduction in the CRR, the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank, will release around 320 billion of primary liquidity into the banking system, the RBI said.

"The cash rate could hover close to 8.5 percent next week with repo borrowings around 800 billion rupees," the trader said.

Banks borrowed 1.45 trillion rupees ($29 billion) from the RBI's repo counter under the daily liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, up from 1.2 trillion rupees on Tuesday.

Call money market volume was 162.71 billion rupees, down from Tuesday's volume of 185.54 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 279.97 billion rupees, down from Tuesday's volume of 350.26 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.98 percent, up from 8.91 percent on Tuesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.64 percent, up from 8.54 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 83.63 billion rupees compared with Tuesday's total of 105.36 billion. The weighted average rate was 8.65 percent, marginally down from 8.66 percent previously. ($1 = 50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)