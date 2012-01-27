(Updates to close)

By Neha Arora

MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian cash rates for three-day loans ended sharply lower on Friday, the end of a two-week reporting period, because demand for funds dwindled in the latter half of the session.

The three-day cash rate settled at 8.60-8.65 percent, sharply lower than 9.10/9.20 percent on Wednesday for two-day loans.

During the session, cash rates had slipped to a more-than-two-month low of 8.00 percent and moved in a wide 8.00-9.50 percent band.

After the market closed, the Reserve Bank of India said it will conduct a second repo on reporting Fridays from Feb. 10 to help provide market participants with some flexibility in liquidity management.

The cash rates were sharply up in early trades, as some banks rushed to meet reserve needs before the end of reporting cycle.

The liquidity in the banking system showed signs of improvement after bids at the RBI's reverse repo window, through which it absorbs excess cash from the system, rose to 82.60 billion rupees, the highest since Dec. 30.

The liquidity situation is likely to improve further next week following the RBI's move to reduce the banks' cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points, which takes effect on Saturday.

The reduction in the CRR, the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank, will release around 320 billion of primary liquidity into the banking system, the RBI said.

Call money market volume was 169.02 billion rupees, down from Wednesday's volume of 196.68 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 237.04 billion rupees, down from 279.97 billion rupees on Wednesday.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.17 percent, sharply up from 8.94 percent on Wednesday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.69 percent, up from 8.64 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 100.91 billion rupees, up from 99.06 billion rupees on Wednesday. The weighted average rate was 8.73 percent, up from 8.65 percent previously. ($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)