MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian cash rates rose on Monday as banks stepped up borrowing in a new two-week reporting cycle and liquidity infusion through the cut in cash reserve ratio only marginally eased the supply tightness, traders said.

At 12:40 p.m. (0710 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 9.10/9.15 percent, up from Friday's rate of 8.60-8.65 percent for three-day loans.

"There are debt auction outflows and no inflows due to the absence of any central bank open market operations. It is also a new reporting fortnight. So some pressure on rates will be there," said a trader with a large private-sector bank.

The 50 basis point cut in CRR to 5.5 percent is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees ($6.46 billion) into the banking system on Saturday. CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

The Reserve Bank of India has bought back around 719 billion rupees of government bonds from the secondary market since late November to reduce pressure on yields and ease a cash crunch created by New Delhi's borrowing plan for 2011/12.

The government sold bonds worth 130 billion rupees on Friday and is scheduled to raise another 130 billion this week.

Bank borrowed 1.22 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, down from 1.59 trillion on Friday.

Traders hope government spending on employee salaries and subsidies, which is expected to flow into banking system by Tuesday, will be able to ease cash rates.

Call money market volume was 138.75 billion rupees, compared from Friday's total 169.02 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 179.74 billion rupees, compared with Friday's total volume of 237.04 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.21 percent, up from 9.17 percent on Friday. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.57 percent, down from 8.69 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 75.21 billion rupees, compared with 100.91 billion rupees on Friday. The weighted average rate was 8.65 percent, down from 8.73 percent previously. ($1 = 49.5 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)