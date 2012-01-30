(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian overnight cash rates ended higher on Monday, as demand for funds was stronger in a new two-week reporting cycle, while liquidity continued to be strained despite a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio taking effect, traders said.

The one-day cash rate ended at 9.00/9.10 percent, up from Friday's rate of 8.60-8.65 percent for three-day loans.

"There are debt auction outflows and no inflows due to the absence of any central bank open market operations. It is also a new reporting fortnight," said a trader with a large private-sector bank. "So some pressure on rates will be there."

The 50 basis point cut in CRR to 5.5 percent is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees ($6.43 billion) into the banking system on Saturday. CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

The Reserve Bank of India has bought back about 719 billion rupees of government bonds from the secondary market since late November to reduce pressure on yields and ease a cash crunch after New Delhi increased its borrowing plan for 2011/12.

The government sold bonds worth 130 billion rupees on Friday and is scheduled to raise another 130 billion this week.

Bank borrowed 1.22 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, down from 1.59 trillion on Friday.

Traders hope government spending on employee salaries and subsidies, which is expected to flow into the banking system by Tuesday, will be able to ease cash rates.

Call money market volume was 169.02 billion rupees, down from Friday's volume of 196.68 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 237.04 billion rupees, down from Friday's 279.97 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.17 percent, up from 8.94 percent previously. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.69 percent, up from 8.64 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 100.91 billion rupees, compared with 99.06 billion rupees on Friday. The weighted average rate was 8.73 percent, up from 8.65 percent previously. ($1 = 49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)