MUMBAI Feb 1 Indian overnight cash rates closed higher on Wednesday as demand remained strong in the first week of the two-week reporting period, with traders expecting some easing in cash rates next week after the central bank's open market operations (OMOs).

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.85/8.90 percent, higher than Tuesday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent.

The central bank said on Tuesday it would buy back 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, using a multiple price-based auction method.

The RBI has bought about 719 billion rupees ($14.58 billion)of bonds via OMOs since late November in a bid to offset the supply glut created by the government's massive borrowing plan for 2011/12.

Liquidity released by last week's cut in cash reserve ratio (CRR) also helped reduce the strain on supply, but was not significant enough to release the pressure on the cash rates, traders said.

The 50 basis point cut in CRR to 5.5 percent is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system. CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

"Central bank's decision to kick start OMO after a week's hiatus is a big positive for the market in this tight liquidity situation," a dealer with a state-run bank said.

"But the actual cash in the system hasn't changed at all, so the call rates remain high," he said, adding the rates may ease a tad next week on the OMO and given the tapering of demand typically seen in the second week of the reporting period.

The Reserve Bank of India injected 1.27 trillion rupees into the banking system through its repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility on Wednesday, lower than 1.41 trillion on Tuesday.

Volume in the call money market was 117.75 billion rupees, down from Tuesday's volume of 193.30 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 362.70 billion rupees, up from Tuesday's volume of 360.09 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 9.07 percent, up from 9.04 percent previously. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.51 percent, down from 8.57 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 76.78 billion rupees, compared with 101.25 billion rupees on Tuesday. The weighted average rate was 8.58 percent, down from 8.65 percent previously. ($1 = 49.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)