MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian overnight cash rates held steady on Thursday as the initial rush for funds waned and as cash supply improved following a cut in cash reserve ratio requirement (CRR) that came into effect last Saturday.

Traders expect cash rates to fall next week as the central bank's government debt purchase via open market operations (OMOs), scheduled for Friday, will reduce the cash deficit even more.

At 1:56 p.m. (0826 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 8.85/8.90 percent, unchanged from Wednesday's close.

"It seems like the CRR cut is slowly showing its effect and banks' asset-liability position is improving," said a trader with a large state-run bank.

"The big demand seen for funds at the start of every reporting cycle also seems to have died down."

Demand is typically strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to meet mandated reserve needs as early as possible to reduce exposure to likely volatility in the latter half.

The Reserve Bank of India has offered to buy up to 100 billion rupees ($2.04 billion) of 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 8.20 percent 2022 bonds, 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds on Friday.

The central bank has bought about 719 billion rupees of bonds via OMOs since late November in a bid to offset the supply glut created by the government's massive borrowing plan for 2011/12.

The 50 basis point cut in CRR to 5.5 percent is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system. CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

Banks borrowed 1.20 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, lower than 1.27 trillion rupees on Wednesday and 1.41 trillion on Tuesday.

Volume in the call money market was 80.09 billion rupees, compared with Wednesday's total volume of 117.75 billion, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 278.72 billion rupees, compared with Wednesday's total volume of 362.70 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.98 percent, down from 9.07 percent previously. In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.48 percent, down from 8.51 percent in the previous session.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 108.06 billion rupees, compared with 76.78 billion rupees on Wednesday. The weighted average rate was 8.62 percent, up from 8.58 percent previously.

($1 = 49.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)