MUMBAI Feb 6 The Indian cash rate was slightly higher on Monday as some banks continued to borrow in the second week of a two-week reporting period.

However, traders said the cash rate was unlikely to climb much higher from the current level this week as most banks had covered their positions last week.

At 2:20 p.m. (0850 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 8.60/70 percent, compared with Friday's close of 8.50/65 percent. On Saturday, it has closed at 8.80/90 in an illiquid market.

"We expect the cash rate to hover around 8.60 to 8.70 percent," a trader with a state-run bank said. "Repo borrowing should also stay below 1 trillion rupees."

A 50-basis point cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) in end-January is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system. The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

Demand for cash is typically strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to meet mandated reserve needs as early as possible to reduce exposure to likely volatility in the latter half of the period.

Banks borrowed 987.60 billion rupees ($20.2 billion) from the RBI's repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, down from 1.13 trillion rupees on Friday.

Volume in the call money market was 98.62 billion rupees, compared with Friday's total of 106.27 billion, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 344.2 billion rupees, compared with Friday's total volume of 398.9 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.78 percent, lower than 8.90 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.46 percent, down from 8.48 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 134.6 billion rupees, compared with 120.25 billion rupees on Friday.

($1 = 48.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)