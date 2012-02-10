MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian cash rates were marginally higher on Friday as demand for funds was firm on the final day of the two-week reporting cycle, but a second repo auction later in the day is expected to keep a lid on rates.

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a second repo auction between 4:30 p.m. (1100GMT) and 5:00 p.m. (1130GMT) on every reserves reporting day, the bank said on Jan. 27.

At 1:38 p.m. (0808 GMT), the three-day cash rate was 8.80/8.85 percent, up from Thursday's close of 8.70/75 percent for one-day loans.

"The volatility should be kept to a minimum thanks to the second repo auction," said a dealer with a large private-sector bank. "But liquidity is tight due to service and excise tax payments earlier this week, so any easing in rates is unlikely."

Typically, rates turn volatile on the last day of the two-week cycle as some banks try to deploy excess funds, while others rush to cover any unexpected cash outflows.

Banks borrowed 867.05 billion rupees ($17.52 billion) from the RBI's first repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Friday, down from 1.31 trillion rupees on Thursday.

Last month's cut in banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) was also helping to rein in cash rates, traders said.

The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28. The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank..

Volume in the call money market was 96.09 billion rupees, compared with Thursday's total of 95.10 billion, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 138.78 billion rupees, compared with the total volume of 373.62 billion rupees in the previous session .

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.83 percent, up from 8.72 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.22 percent, down from 8.45 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 167.40 billion rupees, higher than 114.02 billion rupees on Thursday. ($1 = 49.5025 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)