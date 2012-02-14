(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian cash rates ended above the central bank's repo rate on Tuesday as demand was strong at the start of a two-week reporting cycle amid tight liquidity.

But large borrowings by banks from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility helped keep a lid on the rise in rates, traders said.

Banks borrowed 1.70 trillion rupees, the highest since Dec. 23, at the RBI's repo counter.

Expectations that the RBI will announce more debt purchases through open market operations to inject cash into the banking system will likely prevent further pressure on cash rates, traders said.

The central bank has bought debt worth about 807 billion rupees ($16.34 billion) since November 2011.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.65/8.70 percent versus Monday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent and above the RBI's repo rate of 8.50 percent.

"It is just the start of the reporting cycle so banks will have to build up reserves for meeting the mandate requirements, which will keep demand strong," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

Demand is typically strong in the first week of the two-week reporting period since most banks prefer to cover maximum of their reserve needs as soon as possible to reduce exposure to possible volatile rates in the second week.

The cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks last month, however, is helping rein in cash rates, traders said.

Another cut in the CRR is likely in March as cash conditions typically tighten due to advance tax payments by companies, they said.

The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28. The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

Volume in the call money market was 131.66 billion rupees, down from Monday's volume of 160.25 billion, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 401.39 billion rupees, up from 349.58 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.86 percent, up from 8.77 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.53 percent, down from 8.57 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 99.52 billion rupees, lower than 110.86 billion rupees on Monday.

($1 = 49.4 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)