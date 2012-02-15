(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian cash rates for two-day loans ended higher on Wednesday, as demand for funds was robust in the holiday-shortened first week of a two-week reporting cycle.

The market will be shut on Thursday, as the state government of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, has declared a bank holiday on account of local elections.

The two-day cash rate settled higher at 8.95/9.00 percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent for one-day loans.

Banks borrowed 1.68 trillion rupees ($34.08 billion) through the Reserve Bank of India' two-day repo counter, compared with 1.70 trillion rupees borrowed on Tuesday.

Demand is typically strong in the first week of the two-week reporting period since most banks prefer to cover the maximum of their reserve needs as soon as possible to reduce exposure to possible volatile rates in the second week.

Traders said the RBI's late Tuesday announcement of this week's debt buy plan limited the rise in cash rates. The RBI plans to buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations (OMOs) on Friday.

On Tuesday, RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said buying of debt through OMOs is still an option to address liquidity tightness.

The central bank has bought debt worth about 807 billion rupees since November 2011.

A cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks last month, which is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees into the banking system, also put a lid on the cash rates.

Another cut in the CRR, or the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank, is likely in March as cash conditions typically tighten due to advance tax payments by companies, traders said.

Volume in the call money market was higher at 139.72 billion rupees, as against 131.66 billion rupees traded on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 412.70 billion rupees, higher from the total traded volume of 401.39 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was higher at 8.89 percent, compared with 8.86 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was marginally higher at 8.55 percent, compared with 8.53 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 108.73 billion rupees, lower compared with 114.46 billion rupees on Tuesday.

($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)