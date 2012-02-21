MUMBAI Feb 21 The Indian cash rates were down on Tuesday as demand for funds was subdued and banks' borrowings from the central bank's repo counter fell for the first time in five days.

At 1:56 p.m. (0826 GMT), the one-day call rate was 8.70/8.75 percent, lower than Friday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent for four-day loans. The market was closed on Monday for a local holiday.

"It is the second week of the reporting fortnight and banks have already build up reserves. So it is unlikely that call rates will rise sharply," said a dealer with a state-owned bank.

Banks' requirement for funds is typically strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to cover mandated reserve needs as early as possible to reduce exposure to likely volatility in rates in the second week.

But traders warned cash rates could inch close to double digits in March as liquidity may tighten after companies pay advance taxes. Reduction in the cash reserve ratio or debt purchases via open market operations by the central bank is seen as key in bridging the cash supply shortfall and keeping rates on a leash.

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday the bank will consider lowering the cash reserve ratio going ahead, and the option to conduct more OMOs was also on the table.

A 50 basis point cut in the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits banks must hold with the RBI, last month is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees ($6.5 billion) into the banking system.

Banks borrowed 1.30 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo counter on Tuesday, lower than 1.66 trillion rupees on Friday.

The volume in the call money market was at 127.19 billion rupees, against a total of 165.43 billion rupees traded on Friday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 337.37 billion rupees, compared with Friday's total volume of 404.18 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.83 percent, lower than 8.91 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the weighted average rate was 8.49 percent, down from 8.55 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 101.59 billion rupees, compared with 93.95 billion rupees in the previous session. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)