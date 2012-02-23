MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian overnight cash rates rose on Thursday as some banks faced with unexpected outflows, a day before the reserves reporting day, stepped up borrowings.

The subscription to the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility rose to 1.47 trillion rupees ($29.82 billion) on Thursday, from 1.41 trillion rupees on Wednesday, an indication of the demand for funds.

But some traders said that the rise in repo bids may mean demand could potentially ease in the later hours of trade on Thursday and pull down cash rates.

At 12:48 a.m. (0718 GMT), the one-day call rate was 8.75/8.80 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent.

"Fair amount of demand was seen in the cash market. It may be due to unexpected mismatches in the ALM (asset liability management) for some banks," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

"And it being the penultimate day of the reporting cycle, banks would not want to risk shortfall and rushed to cover it."

Banks' requirement for funds is typically strong in the first week of the reporting cycle as most prefer to cover mandated reserve needs early to reduce exposure to likely volatility later.

Traders said cash rates could rise next month after companies pay advance taxes around mid-March, pulling out cash from banks.

But hopes the RBI will reduce cash reserve ratio further and continue with debt purchases via open market operations will keep call rates under control, traders said.

After market hours on Wednesday, the RBI said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) of government bonds through OMO on Feb. 24.

RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday the central bank will consider lowering the cash reserve ratio going ahead, and the option to conduct more OMOs was also on the table.

In late January, the RBI had cut the CRR, or the share of deposits banks must hold with the RBI, by 50 basis points, which is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees into the banking system.

The volume in the call money market was 166.70 billion rupees, against a total of 130.94 billion rupees traded on Wednesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 229.97 billion rupees, compared with Wednesday's total volume of 456.15 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.80 percent, slightly up from previous close of 8.79 percent.

In the CBLO market, the weighted average rate was 8.50 percent, up from 8.47 percent previously.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 112.75 billion rupees, compared with 121.74 billion rupees in the previous session. ($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)