MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian overnight cash rates ended little changed on Thursday as most banks met their reserve requirements early in the day ahead of the end of the two-week reserves reporting cycle on Friday.

"Typically banks get done with their call borrowing by afternoon and so rates have come off from the day's highs," said a dealer at a state-run bank.

The one-day call rate ended at 8.50/8.60 percent, little changed from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent, after hitting an intra-day high of 8.85 percent.

A mismatch in asset-liability management probably led to strong demand for overnight loans earlier in the day, dealers said. "And it being the penultimate day of the reporting cycle, banks would not want to risk a shortfall and rushed to cover it," said a dealer with another state-owned bank.

Bids at the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility rose to 1.47 trillion rupees ($29.9 billion) in the morning, from 1.41 trillion rupees on Wednesday, an indication of the demand for funds.

Demand for funds by banks is typically strong in the first week of the reporting cycle as most want to cover mandated reserve needs early to reduce exposure to possible volatility later.

Traders said cash rates could rise next month after companies pay advance taxes around mid-March, pulling cash from banks.

But hopes that the RBI will reduce the cash reserve ratio further and continue with debt purchases via open market operations (OMOs) will keep call rates under control, traders said.

The RBI said on Wednesday it would buy up to 120 billion rupees of government bonds through an OMO on Friday.

The central bank cut the CRR, or the share of deposits banks must hold with it, by 50 basis points in January. This is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees into the banking system.

Volume in the call money market was 174.77 billion rupees, against a total of 130.94 billion rupees traded on Wednesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 473.78 billion rupees, compared with Wednesday's total of 456.15 billion rupees.

In the CBLO market, the weighted average rate was 8.43 percent, down from 8.47 percent previously.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.79 percent, unchanged from previous level.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 118.86 billion rupees, compared with 121.74 billion rupees in the previous session. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)