MUMBAI, April 13 India's inter-bank call money rate eased on Friday as cash supplies improved and borrowers kept to the sidelines, expecting a rate cut by the central bank next week.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to review policy on Tuesday and expectations for a repo rate cut have strengthened after February industrial output grew at a weaker-than-expected 4.1 percent.

At 1:44 p.m. (0814 GMT), the three-day call rate was at 8.70/8.75 percent, lower than Thursday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent but above the repo rate of 8.50 percent.

Banks borrowed 745.5 billion rupees from the RBI's daily repo counter, lower than 865.15 billion rupees in the previous session and well off a trillion rupees seen on most days in the past three months.

Volume in the call money market was 221.6 billion rupees, compared with 207.74 billion rupees around the same time on Thursday, while the weighted average rate was 8.77 percent versus 8.85 percent previously.

Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 423.72 billion rupees versus a 287.40 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.41 percent, lower than 8.47 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 143.22 billion rupees from 130.84 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.40 percent from 8.35 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)