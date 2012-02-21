BRIEF-Svenska Bostadsfonden 14: March 7 - Dec. 31 rental income SEK 2.1 mln
* March 7 - December 31, 2016 rental income 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($232,252.07)
MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.63 percent higher on Tuesday, with banks among the major gainers on expectations the central bank will consider easing policy.
The main 30-share benchmark index provisionally rose 115.53 points to 18,404.88, with 20 of its components rising.
The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.77 percent higher at 5,607.15. (Reporting By Aditi Shah; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Post-trade provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, has successfully completed testing of blockchain-based technology for the clearing and settlement of repurchase, or repo, agreement transactions, and will decide by June whether to deploy the new system.
JERUSALEM, Feb 27 Israel's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1 percent for a 24th straight month on Monday, effectively dismissing a huge boost in economic growth as an anomaly.