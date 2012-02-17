MUMBAI Feb 17 Indian shares provisionally closed up 0.76 percent on Friday and recorded their seventh consecutive weekly rise, buoyed by strong foreign fund inflows and boosted by hopes of a long-awaited Greek bailout deal next week.

The main 30-share benchmark index provisionally rose 137.33 points to 18,291.32, with 19 of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally ended 0.84 percent higher at 5,568.35. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)