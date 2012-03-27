(Updates with details)
By Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI/HONG KONG, March 27 Broker CLSA has
stopped selling the derivatives through which foreign investors
buy into Indian securities because of uncertainty over the tax
treatment the $36 billion industry may face, according to
several sources familiar with the matter.
The move by the French brokerage follows government plans to
tackle tax avoidance via the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR),
proposed as part of the federal 2012/13 budget this month. The
GAAR rule has sparked concerns foreign investors will sell
heavily this week ahead of a new tax year beginning in April.
The GAAR rule contains a widely-reported provision allowing
the government to retroactively tax overseas deals involving
local assets, which analysts widely saw as targeting Vodafone's
contentious $11 billion purchase of Hutchison Whampoa's
Indian assets.
But analysts now worry it could also be used by the
government to target participatory notes - known as P-notes.
P-notes are derivatives that mimick an underlying Indian
security and are sold by brokerages to foreign investors.
Many purchasers of P-notes are believed to be overseas funds
registered in countries safe from Indian taxes, such as
Mauritius.
"CLSA has taken the position not to increase its current
Indian P-note book as a way of minimizing the possible tax
exposure," said the brokerage in an email to clients seen by
Reuters.
"For CLSA or any other P-note issue, the tax liability must
rest with the end ODI investor, the end beneficiary of the
economic gain," CLSA added. ODI stands for offshore derivative
instruments.
A CLSA spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment.
According to data from market regulator SEBI, P-notes
issuance reached 1.83 trillion ruppes ($36 billion) at the end
of February, about 16.4 percent of total assets under the
foreign investor inflow scheme.
P-notes allow investors to avoid Indian taxes on direct
investments, which can be as high as 40 percent. Through use of
GAAR, the government may try to tax P-notes as indirect
investments, which could attract a tax rate of up to 15 percent,
according to Edelweiss Securities.
To avoid tax altogether under GAAR, an investor may now have
to prove the P-note was not set up specifically to avoid paying
taxes or to prove that the deal has "commercial substance,"
Edelweiss said.
The tax would be imposed on the registered financial firm
buying the security on behalf of the client, meaning the
brokerage would then pass on the taxes to the end investor.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers on Tuesday
GAAR was aimed at tax evaders, but did not specify how it would
be used in relation to P-notes.
Indian tax officials also declined to provide details.
"Market reaction is like fear psychosis. GAAR is meant to
check tax avoidance," said an official, who declined to be
identified.
"It is premature to say which instruments will be taxed and
which won't. We need to wait until rules are notified."
The uncertainty on GAAR comes as foreign investors have net
purchased about 470 billion rupees in Indian equities this year.
However, buying has slowed this month, and analysts say the
recently-unveiled federal budget is exacerbating worries about
the government's fiscal deficit and its recent policy missteps,
including a reversal in railway fare hikes.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar in Hong Kong; Editing
by Subhadip Sircar and Andrew Callus)