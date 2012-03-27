(Updates with details)

By Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam

MUMBAI/HONG KONG, March 27 Broker CLSA has stopped selling the derivatives through which foreign investors buy into Indian securities because of uncertainty over the tax treatment the $36 billion industry may face, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

The move by the French brokerage follows government plans to tackle tax avoidance via the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR), proposed as part of the federal 2012/13 budget this month. The GAAR rule has sparked concerns foreign investors will sell heavily this week ahead of a new tax year beginning in April.

The GAAR rule contains a widely-reported provision allowing the government to retroactively tax overseas deals involving local assets, which analysts widely saw as targeting Vodafone's contentious $11 billion purchase of Hutchison Whampoa's Indian assets.

But analysts now worry it could also be used by the government to target participatory notes - known as P-notes. P-notes are derivatives that mimick an underlying Indian security and are sold by brokerages to foreign investors.

Many purchasers of P-notes are believed to be overseas funds registered in countries safe from Indian taxes, such as Mauritius.

"CLSA has taken the position not to increase its current Indian P-note book as a way of minimizing the possible tax exposure," said the brokerage in an email to clients seen by Reuters.

"For CLSA or any other P-note issue, the tax liability must rest with the end ODI investor, the end beneficiary of the economic gain," CLSA added. ODI stands for offshore derivative instruments.

A CLSA spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment.

According to data from market regulator SEBI, P-notes issuance reached 1.83 trillion ruppes ($36 billion) at the end of February, about 16.4 percent of total assets under the foreign investor inflow scheme.

P-notes allow investors to avoid Indian taxes on direct investments, which can be as high as 40 percent. Through use of GAAR, the government may try to tax P-notes as indirect investments, which could attract a tax rate of up to 15 percent, according to Edelweiss Securities.

To avoid tax altogether under GAAR, an investor may now have to prove the P-note was not set up specifically to avoid paying taxes or to prove that the deal has "commercial substance," Edelweiss said.

The tax would be imposed on the registered financial firm buying the security on behalf of the client, meaning the brokerage would then pass on the taxes to the end investor.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers on Tuesday GAAR was aimed at tax evaders, but did not specify how it would be used in relation to P-notes.

Indian tax officials also declined to provide details.

"Market reaction is like fear psychosis. GAAR is meant to check tax avoidance," said an official, who declined to be identified.

"It is premature to say which instruments will be taxed and which won't. We need to wait until rules are notified."

The uncertainty on GAAR comes as foreign investors have net purchased about 470 billion rupees in Indian equities this year.

However, buying has slowed this month, and analysts say the recently-unveiled federal budget is exacerbating worries about the government's fiscal deficit and its recent policy missteps, including a reversal in railway fare hikes. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Andrew Callus)