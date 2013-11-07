MUMBAI Nov 7 The Indian rupee recovered from the day's lows on Thursday after state-run banks likely sold dollars on behalf of the central bank, five dealers said.

The partially convertible rupee recovered to 62.47/48 after hitting an intraday low of 62.73 on a Standard & Poor's report about a possible rating downgrade next year if the new government failed to push economic growth.

It had closed at 62.39/40 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)