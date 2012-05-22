MUMBAI, May 22
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR likely to fall from a record high hit on Monday
following RBI's steps to curb arbitrage. Improved global risk
sentiment, with euro holding firm also seen weighing on
pair.
* Markets kept gains on Tuesday after reclaiming some ground
to move off lows for the year hit the day before, as hopes grew
that Europe would embark on fresh action to address its debt
crisis while promoting growth.
* The euro held firm on Tuesday as market players reduced
their bets against it, taking note of the chances that
Wednesday's informal meeting of European leaders may produce
measures to bolster investor confidence in the currency zone.
* Oil prices rose on Monday after China's premier called for
more efforts to stimulate growth and as investors cautiously
awaited results of Iran's second round of revived talks with
major powers over Tehran's nuclear program.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Net overnight rupee open position limit for Indian banks
shall not include positions taken in the currency futures and
options segment, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
* The Reserve Bank of India will continue to take steps to
stabilise the rupee, but the currency's direction will
ultimately depend on capital flows, Subir Gokarn, a deputy
governor at the central bank, said on Monday.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds
on May 25, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on
Monday. The sale does not include the new 10-year bond that some
traders had been hoping for.
* Foreign investors showed increased interest in India's
unutilised corporate bonds auction given the rising yields and
easing forward dollar rates, but they showed more muted interest
at a similar auction for federal debt, four market sources said.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit will hold a news
conference to discuss its Jan-March quarter earnings. Results
will be watched for the company's next course of action on its
retrospective tax case against government. (1045GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (Vizag Steel) has
filed a draft red-herring prospectus for its 25 billion rupees
($457 million) IPO. The Indian Government will offer around 489
million secondary shares in the company, equivalent to a 10
percent stake. (IFR)
* Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd will buy
Thomas Cook Group Plc's 77 percent stake in its India
operations for about $150 million, as the UK holiday firm
continues to pay down its debt.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.27-32 55.12 55.52 55.23 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 21* -795.9 mln
Month-to-date** 2.10 bln
Year-to-date** 430.52 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 21, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 18 -3.87 bln
Month-to-date 10.93 bln
Year-to-date 167.04 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 21, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 21
Foreign Banks -6.32 bln
Public Sector Banks 349.1 mln
Private Sector Banks 8.38 bln
Mutual Funds -2.20 bln
Others 8.47 bln
Primary Dealers -5.68 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
10-Year State Loans May 22 73.00 bln
91-Day T-Bills May 23 90.00 bln
182-Day T-Bills May 23 50.00 bln
2018,2021, 2027, May 25 150.00 bln
2036 Bonds
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17
(GOA)
SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44
(3 States)
SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00
(GUJARAT)
9.00% 2013 Interest May 24 788.10
7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00
SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 25 128.48
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 25 1479.59
(3 States)
SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 25 201.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 25 201.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 25 766.65
(3 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 25 488.43
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 25 980.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 25 405.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 90000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 40000.00
LIQUIDITY, as of May 21
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
46 bids for 1.04 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
received a sole bid for 50 million rupees at its reverse repo
auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 89.32 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.89 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)