GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* USD/INR was seen opening lower, tracking gains in the euro and positive Asian stocks. Pair last closed at 55.66/67.

The USD/INR 1-month NDF was trading at 55.92 after closing in New York at 55.80/85.

* Asian shares and commodities staged a mild recovery on Tuesday, with stocks holding a touch above 2012 lows, as investors looked to European policymakers and the wider G7 to take decisive action to address the worsening euro zone crisis.

* The euro edged up further from last week's two-year low on Tuesday as sellers were tempted to pare back their huge bets against the currency ahead of a conference call by the Group of Seven financial policy makers.

* Brent crude prices rebounded for a second straight session on Tuesday, rising above $99 per barrel on support from a weaker dollar and hopes that the world's leading economies will take new action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of debt on June 8, including a new 10-year bond, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

* Indian companies' investment overseas fell for the second straight month in May, with total outbound foreign direct investment at $2.35 billion, down 12 percent from April, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Monday.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* India's annual trade policy. (0630GMT)

* India Services PMI data. (0500GMT)

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* State-run Power Finance Corp is attempting to breathe new life into India's dormant perpetual bond market with an ambitious 25 billion rupees ($447 million) bond sale. (IFR)

* State-owned Hindustan Copper is planning to seek cabinet approval for the sale of part of the government's stake, an official at the Department of Divestment told local media. (IFR)

* The IPO of steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, also known as Vizag Steel, will be a crucial test of sentiment for the country's divestment process. The company has already filed its red herring prospectus for a $450 million offering to be managed by Deutsche Bank and UBS. (IFR)

* Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, has approved a proposal to merge the investment arm of its parent into the automaker, the company said, 18 months after it announced its split from Honda Motor .

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

55.80-85 55.88 55.88 55.83 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

June 4* -6.37 bln

Month-to-date** -7.73 bln

Year-to-date** 417.21 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 4, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

June 1 -9.78 bln

Month-to-date 15.43 bln

Year-to-date 207.23 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 4, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

June 4

Foreign Banks 12.43 bln

Public Sector Banks -21.20 bln

Private Sector Banks 620.0 mln

Mutual Funds 6.46 bln

Others 4.28 bln

Primary Dealers -2.70 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 10-Yr State Loans June 5 40.05 bln 91-Day T-Bills June 6 90 bln 182-Day T-Bills June 6 50 bln Government Bonds June 8 150 bln

LIQUIDITY, as of June 4

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 40 bids for 933.55 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted a sole bid for 100 million rupees at the reverse repo auction.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 100.03 bln rupees

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.13 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)