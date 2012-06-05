GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR was seen opening lower, tracking gains in
the euro and positive Asian stocks. Pair last closed at
55.66/67.
The USD/INR 1-month NDF was trading at 55.92
after closing in New York at 55.80/85.
* Asian shares and commodities staged a mild recovery on
Tuesday, with stocks holding a touch above 2012 lows, as
investors looked to European policymakers and the wider G7 to
take decisive action to address the worsening euro zone crisis.
* The euro edged up further from last week's two-year
low on Tuesday as sellers were tempted to pare back their huge
bets against the currency ahead of a conference call by the
Group of Seven financial policy makers.
* Brent crude prices rebounded for a second straight
session on Tuesday, rising above $99 per barrel on support from
a weaker dollar and hopes that the world's leading economies
will take new action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of debt
on June 8, including a new 10-year bond, the Reserve Bank of
India said in a statement on Monday.
* Indian companies' investment overseas fell for the second
straight month in May, with total outbound foreign direct
investment at $2.35 billion, down 12 percent from April, data
from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Monday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's annual trade policy. (0630GMT)
* India Services PMI data. (0500GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* State-run Power Finance Corp is attempting to breathe new
life into India's dormant perpetual bond market with an
ambitious 25 billion rupees ($447 million) bond sale. (IFR)
* State-owned Hindustan Copper is planning to seek
cabinet approval for the sale of part of the government's stake,
an official at the Department of Divestment told local media.
(IFR)
* The IPO of steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, also
known as Vizag Steel, will be a crucial test of sentiment for
the country's divestment process. The company has already filed
its red herring prospectus for a $450 million offering to be
managed by Deutsche Bank and UBS. (IFR)
* Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeled
vehicle manufacturer, has approved a proposal to merge the
investment arm of its parent into the automaker, the company
said, 18 months after it announced its split from Honda Motor
.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
55.80-85 55.88 55.88 55.83 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 4* -6.37 bln
Month-to-date** -7.73 bln
Year-to-date** 417.21 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 4, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
June 1 -9.78 bln
Month-to-date 15.43 bln
Year-to-date 207.23 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 4, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 4
Foreign Banks 12.43 bln
Public Sector Banks -21.20 bln
Private Sector Banks 620.0 mln
Mutual Funds 6.46 bln
Others 4.28 bln
Primary Dealers -2.70 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
10-Yr State Loans June 5 40.05 bln
91-Day T-Bills June 6 90 bln
182-Day T-Bills June 6 50 bln
Government Bonds June 8 150 bln
LIQUIDITY, as of June 4
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
40 bids for 933.55 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted a sole bid for 100 million rupees at the reverse
repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 100.03 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.13 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)