GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Shares, commodities and the battered euro jumped on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to shore up its struggling banks, relieving markets that had feared for the country's fiscal collapse.

* The euro was poised to stage its biggest daily rally against the dollar in almost eight months on Monday, after Spain secured help for its debt-ridden banks and as Chinese economic data, while disappointing, was not as bad as the market had feared.

* Crude oil futures rose $2 in early Asian trading on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to a rescue package of up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for Spain's banks and after talks between the United Nations and Iran failed.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) of government bonds on June 12 via open market operations, it said on Friday, its first such action after a two week break.

* India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of 91-day treasury bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on June 13, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.

* The Reserve Bank of India increased the number of remittances by non-resident Indians to individuals to 30 from 12 per year, it said in a news release on Friday.

The measure is another step to help boost dollar inflows and protect a weakening rupee.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* India-U.S. strategic talks in Washington.

* Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate tax conference in New Delhi.

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* Sole bookrunner IDBI Bank raised 2.26 billion rupees ($40.7 million) via a 12-year loan for GMR Gujarat Solar Power. Proceeds of the loan will be used to set up a 25MW solar photovoltaic power plant in Gujarat. (IFR)

* Bollywood film producer and distributor Eros International said it had not determined when to launch its intended NYSE listing, given current rocky U.S. equity market conditions, but would continue to monitor the market. (IFR)

* Indian capital markets regulator Sebi has revised the framework for Qualified Foreign Investor in Indian equities. The revision has allowed QFIs from countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Commission to access the Indian stock markets. Initially, this access was made available to QFIs from the 34 Financial Action Task Force Countries. (IFR)

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

* For up-to-date prices, double click

Close Open High Low Volume

55.70-75 55.93 55.98 55.72 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

June 8* 2.02 bln

Month-to-date** -10.67 bln

Year-to-date** 414.27 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 8, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

June 7 1.05 bln

Month-to-date 19.28 bln

Year-to-date 211.07 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 8, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

June 8

Foreign Banks 4.20 bln

Public Sector Banks 2.09 bln

Private Sector Banks -2.53 bln

Mutual Funds 7.27 bln

Others 6.17 bln

Primary Dealers -17.19 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Bond Buy via OMOs June 12 120 bln 91-Day T-Bills June 13 100 bln 364-Day T-Bills June 13 50 bln

LIQUIDITY, as of June 8

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 39 bids for 1.04 trillion rupees at its three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a sole bid for 150 million rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI remain steady at 102.72 bln rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.12 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)