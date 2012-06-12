GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* USD/INR likely to breach 56 as the euphoria over the Spanish bank bailout gave way to renewed concerns about the euro zone. The pair closed at 55.74/75.

* Asian markets reversed the previous day's hefty gains on Tuesday as a European bailout for Spain's debt-stricken banks failed to convince investors that the spread of the debt crisis in Europe will be halted.

* The euro was on the defensive on Tuesday as worries over Spain's hurried bank bailout were compounded by jitters about upcoming elections that may determine Greece's future in the euro.

* Brent crude inched towards its lowest so far this year on Tuesday, slipping below $97 on concerns the euro zone debt crisis will worsen and hurt the global economy, threatening growth in oil demand.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* The United States will exempt India, South Korea, Turkey and four other countries from financial sanctions because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian oil, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday.

* Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will meet India's finance minister in Delhi in June to strengthen economic and financial ties between the two countries, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

* Reserve Bank of India dollar sales in the foreign exchange market fell in the spot market in April as the central bank preferred to intervene mostly in the forward dollar market, according to bank data released on Monday.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* Industrial production data for April to be released.(0530GMT)

* India's finance minister will hold a press conference after meeting chiefs of state-run banks.(0615 GMT)

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* The first domestic credit-enhanced bond backed by state-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company and the Asian Development Bank is likely to be launched as early as next week. The 3.2 billion ($62 million) bond sale of GMR Jadcherla Expressways is rated AA by Icra and will have a tenor of 12.5 years. (IFR)

* Suzlon Energy's $300 million zero-coupon and $35.6 million 7.5 percent convertible bonds, both of which are due on June 12, were trading at 130/134 and 129/131 ahead of a bondholder meeting today.(IFR)

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

* For up-to-date prices, double click

Close Open High Low Volume

56.15-19 55.75 56.20 55.98 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

June 11* 2.02 bln

Month-to-date** -7.87 bln

Year-to-date** 417.08 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 11, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

June 8 4.00 bln

Month-to-date 430 mln

Year-to-date 192.22 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 11, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

June 11

Foreign Banks 9.19 bln

Public Sector Banks -9.77 bln

Private Sector Banks -915 mln

Mutual Funds 7.27 bln

Others 1.90 bln

Primary Dealers -2.24 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)

MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT

Bond Buy via OMOs June 12 120 bln

91-Day T-Bills June 13 100 bln

364-Day T-Bills June 13 50 bln

LIQUIDITY, as of June 11

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 36 bids for 886.85 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a sole bid for 200 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI remain steady at 102.82 bln rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.07 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Anand Basu)