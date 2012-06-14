GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares eased on Thursday as weak U.S. retail sales
raised concerns about sluggish economic growth, while an Italian
debt auction later will test market confidence in whether it can
avoid becoming the next victim in the euro zone crisis.
* The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains early in
Asia on Thursday, while commodity currencies like the Australian
dollar came under renewed pressure following a negative close on
Wall Street.
* Brent crude oil futures closed near flat and U.S. crude
fell about 1 percent in choppy trading on We dnesday as weak
U.S. economic data and worries about the euro zone's finances
outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The United States and India agreed on Wednesday to deepen
cooperation in the defense industry, maritime security and cyber
security, with Washington highlighting what it said was a
"closer convergence" of strategic interests.
* India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.7
percent as on June 1, compared with a 13.3 percent rise two
weeks ago and a 17.3 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Wednesday.
* Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty got
an extension of three months, starting Thursday, a release from
the central bank said on Wednesday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's cabinet headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
will meet around 0530 GMT. The cabinet is expected to take a
decision on increasing urea fertiliser prices, aimed at cutting
down the government's total subsidy burden.
* India will release May WPI inflation data around 0630 GMT.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* The Singapore Exchange has granted eligibility to list for
Reliance Communications' planned business trust IPO. The deal is
expected to be up to $1 billion in size and will contain
underseas telecoms infrastructure cables from its Flag Telecom
business. (IFR)
* India's Jyothy Laboratories says board to consider proposal
of merger of Henkel India Limited with co.
* Maruti Suzuki board approves merger of SPIL with MSIL
.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
55.03-08 56.05 56.05 55.85 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 13* 2.02 bln
Month-to-date** -5.49 bln
Year-to-date** 419.46 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 13, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
June 12 8.92 bln
Month-to-date 16.88 bln
Year-to-date 208.68 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 13, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 13
Foreign Banks -8.83 bln
Public Sector Banks 24.90 bln
Private Sector Banks -5.78 bln
Mutual Funds -3.23 bln
Others 496.5 mln
Primary Dealers -7.55 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Jun 15 805.93
(10 States)
SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 132.77
(2 States)
SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 65.67
(ASSAM)
SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 320.68
(2 States)
SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 180.81
(2 States)
SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 76.93
(JHARKHAND)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 15 92049.50
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 15 32028.00
SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 16 132.36
(KERALA)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66
(4 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of June 13
* The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 30 bids for
691.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a sole
bid for 500 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 101.92 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.26 trln
rupees.
