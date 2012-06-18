GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The euro jumped to a one-month high and Asian shares rose
on Monday after Greece's cliffhanger election delivered a slim
parliamentary majority to pro-bailout parties, a result seen as
crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro
together.
* The euro hit a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on
Monday after Greek election projections showed parties committed
to staying in the single currency were on course to secure a
slim parliamentary majority.
* Crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday as
Greece's pro-bailout parties looked set to win a slim majority
at weekend elections, easing investor fears of an imminent exit
from the euro zone.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's central bank is expected to cut interest rates on
Monday in a bid to breathe fresh life into a sputtering economy
even as inflation remains uncomfortably high.
* Rising food prices in India, where inflation rose to 7.55
percent last month, can be addressed by ensuring supply rather
than monetary tightening, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said
on Saturday.
* India's ruling Congress party named Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee as its nominee for president on Friday, capping
a week of political turmoil that exposed the fragility of a
coalition government that has lurched between crises as the
economy sputters.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Indian central bank will release its mid-quarter policy
review at 0530 GMT.
* India will release CPI based inflation data for May at
0530 GMT.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* State Bank of India, the country's biggest
lender, plans to borrow $1 billion to $2 billion from the
overseas market in the next three months, Chairman Pratip
Chaudhuri told reporters on the sidelines of a banking event.
[ID: nL3E8HG06E]
* The $ 1 billion five-year term loan for Indian energy
conglomerate Reliance Industries has not yet been
mandated, with some banks still processing approvals. The
borrower originally requested proposals by May 30, but a few
banks have needed more time. (IFR)
* Crisil has refreshed its rating on the proposed IPO of
search provider Just Dial, awarding it 5/5. The offering is
expected to be around $150 million in size and will comprise
primary and secondary shares. ( I FR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
55.80-85 55.96 56.00 55.82 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 15* N.A.
Month-to-date** -1.86 bln
Year-to-date** 423.08 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 15, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
June 14 -7.34 bln
Month-to-date 12.07 bln
Year-to-date 203.87 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 15, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 15
Foreign Banks -13.47 bln
Public Sector Banks 14.83 bln
Private Sector Banks -640.4 mln
Mutual Funds -3.10 bln
Others 496.5 mln
Primary Dealers -619.7 mln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66
(4 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79
(3 States)
SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36
(3 States)
SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75
(NAGALAND)
8.76% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5694.00
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
10-Yr State Loans June 19 39.50 bln*
91-Day T-Bills June 20 90 bln
182-Day T-Bills June 20 50 bln
* Tamil Nadu has an option to raise an additional 1.50 billion
rupees.
LIQUIDITY, as of June 15
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
55 bids for 869.35 billion rupees at its two three-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system and all 4 bids for 9 billion rupees at its three-day
reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 98.92 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.96 trln
rupees.
