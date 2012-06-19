GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as a post-Greek election
relief rally quickly ran out of steam, with rising Spanish and
Italian bond yields signalling that European leaders still have
much to do to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
* The euro on Tuesday held most of its losses from the
previous session after optimism about a pro-bailout vote in
Greece gave way to worries over Spain's precarious banking
system, pushing its borrowing costs to levels seen as
unsustainable.
* Brent crude prices fell on Monday to 16-month lows as
pressure from the broad euro zone debt crisis and fading
expectations for coordinated central bank action erased gains
derived initially from the pro-bailout election result in
Greece.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of debt
on June 22, including 70 billion rupees of the 9.15 percent 2024
bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
* The five BRICS emerging economies said on Monday they
agreed to enhance their contributions to the International
Monetary Fund and to explore currency swaps as part of efforts
to promote global financial stability.
* India's state-run fuel retailers have decided not to cut
retail gasoline prices for now and will review the situation
later this week, an oil ministry source said on Monday.
* India plans to sell stakes in 15 state-run firms by the
end of March next year, including shares worth $1.25 billion in
miner NMDC, a finance ministry official said on
Monday, in a move seen aimed at boosting investor sentiment
following slower economic growth.
* India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) have signed an agreement to
renew a cooperation pact in areas such as exploration, the
chairman of the Indian company told Reuters.
* Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on the Long-Term
(LT) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of seven Indian state-owned
enterprises (SOEs) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the
ratings.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* RBI Governor to give speech at Indian Merchants' Chamber
at 0600GMT.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* The deadline for responses to the request for proposals
for a $300 million six-year term loan for GAIL (India) has been
extended to next week at the request of banks. Originally due on
June 15, responses are now due on June 25. (IFR)
* An Indian consortium said it was no longer considering
making an offer for Britain's Cove Energy, confirming
the battle for the Mozambique-focused explorer is a two-horse
race between Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production
and oil major Shell.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
56.27-32 56.07 56.40 56.05 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
June 18* 4.12 bln
Month-to-date** 2.06 bln
Year-to-date** 427 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 18, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
June 15 -356 mln
Month-to-date 117.2 bln
Year-to-date 203.52 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 18, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 18
Foreign Banks -11.64 bln
Public Sector Banks 34.58 bln
Private Sector Banks -5.67 bln
Mutual Funds -4.04 bln
Others 1.31 bln
Primary Dealers -14.53 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79
(3 States)
SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36
(3 States)
SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75
(NAGALAND)
8.76% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5694.00
SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 1042.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 208.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 79.52
(2 States)
SDL 08.54%, 202 Interest Jun 22 277.55
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 1070.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 430.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
7.35% 2024 Interest Jun 22 3675.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 22 100127.50
182 days T-Bill
For full table, see
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
10-Yr State Loans June 19 44.50 bln*
91-Day T-Bills June 20 90 bln
182-Day T-Bills June 20 50 bln
Govt Bonds June 22 150 bln
* Tamil Nadu has an option to raise an additional 1.50 billion
rupees.
LIQUIDITY, as of June 18
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
36 bids for 999.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and
all 2 bids for 350 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo
auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 69.04 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.92 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Anand Basu)