GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares and the euro were pressured on Friday as European leaders argued over how to ease borrowing strains in Italy and Spain and stop the euro zone debt crisis spreading, with investors fearful of U.S. reaction to the deadlock.

* The euro hobbled along three-week lows in Asia on Friday as investors awaited more news from a summit of European leaders amid already diminished expectations that it will yield any concrete measures to tackle the debt crisis immediately.

* Crude oil futures fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday, and are on track for the worst quarterly performance since the 2008 financial debacle, on worries that an EU summit will not find durable solutions to the euro zone crisis, stifling global growth prospects.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* The ability of Indian banks and corporates to borrow overseas could be hit if the country's sovereign rating is downgraded, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday, after recent cuts to the country's outlook by Fitch and Standard & Poor's.

* India's state-run fuel retailers will cut gasoline prices by 2.46 rupees ($0.04) per litre from Friday, Indian Oil Corp said, responding to softer global oil and petrol prices.

* India published draft guidelines on Thursday to implement rules that target tax evasion but have provoked an outcry among foreign investors at a time when the country needs capital inflows.

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday its books will not be open for transactions to be put through on July 2 due to annual closing of accounts.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* Indias' infrastructure data for May will be released.(0630GMT)

* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to speak at the RBI Rajbhasha Shield Award function. (1030 GMT)

* Fiscal deficit data for April-May to be released. (1030 GMT)

* India data on current account, forex reserves, bank lending to be released. (1130GMT)

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* HSBC said it had sold its stakes in two non-core assets in India for $425 million as it continues to slim down its business and build reserves to cope with tougher regulations coming into force following the financial crisis.

* Search provider Just Dial has reportedly postponed its planned $150 million IPO until next year and raised 3.27 billion rupees ($57 million) from two of its existing shareholders, Sequioa Capital (3.05 billion rupees) and SAP Ventures (220 million rupees). The pre-IPO funding is also termed by the market as one of the largest venture capital funding. (IFR)

* JSW Steel informed that it had paid $391.8 million to its bondholders including a redemption premium of 142.8 percent. Rolta India also redeemed its $134.7 million outstanding CBs including redemption premium of $38 million. (IFR)

* The $1 billion five-year term loan for Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries is expected to be mandated soon. The borrower is in talks with banks that have put in proposals on a one-on-one basis. (IFR)

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

* For up-to-date prices, double click

Close Open High Low Volume

57.32-37 57.35 57.53 57.17 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

June 28* -11.13 bln

Month-to-date** 1.94 bln

Year-to-date** 426.88 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 28, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

June 27 -7.54 bln

Month-to-date 11.02 bln

Year-to-date 202.82 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 28, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

June 28

Foreign Banks 2.17 bln

Public Sector Banks 6.04 bln

Private Sector Banks -7.31 bln

Mutual Funds -1.47 bln

Others 742.5 mln

Primary Dealers -176.2 mln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 90008.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 30000.00 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) For full table, see

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT Government Bonds June 29 150 bln

LIQUIDITY, as of June 28

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 33 bids for 743.35 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 5 bids for 32.3 billion rupees at its reverse repo auction.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 99.58 bln rupees

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)