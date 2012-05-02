MUMBAI, May 2

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* USD/INR likely to open lower given expectations for gains in domestic stocks. Senior private bank trader tips USD/INR open around 52.55 levels vs 52.73/74 Monday close.

*Asian shares edged higher and the dollar recovered against the yen on Wednesday following strong U.S. factory activity data.

* The dollar held gains on the yen Wednesday having bounced from 2-1/2-month lows after upbeat U.S. manufacturing data soothed fears the economy was slowing, while Asia waited for the latest update on Chinese industry.

* Oil prices turned higher on Tuesday after data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in April at its fastest pace in 10 months eased concerns about slowing economic growth.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* The government and Reserve Bank of India are looking to change rules to give corporates more leeway in repaying foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), which have turned into millstones in a dismal market. (Economic Times)

* India's exports in March fell for the first time since the 2009 global financial crisis as demand weakened in the United States and Europe, further clouding the outlook for the country's balance of payments.

* India's consumer price index (CPI) for industrial workers rose 8.65 percent in March from a year earlier, faster than February's annual rise of 7.57 percent, government data showed on Monday.

* India's infrastructure sector output grew 2 percent in March from a year earlier, sharply lower than an upwardly revised annual growth of 6.9 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* Manufacturing PMI for April (0600GMT)

* Money supply data from RBI (1030GMT)

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

LAST OPEN HIGH LOW VOL

1-month 52.90-94 52.94 52.96 52.90 High

* For up-to-date prices, double click

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

April 30 4.80 bln

Week-to-date 4.80 bln

Month-to-date -6.29 bln

Year-to-date 433.22 bln

* Provisional

Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

April 27 -16.77 bln

Week-to-date -31.51 bln

Month-to-date -37.88 bln

Year-to-date 156.11 bln

Source: SEBI (data as of April 30, as submitted by custodians)

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

*Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd has placed around 2.2 billion rupees ($42 million) worth of shares with cornerstone investors, stock exchange data showed, ahead of its initial share sale of about 16.65 billion rupees that opens on May 2.

*India's UB Holdings is in talks with private equity funds Blackstone and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts to sell some of its commercial real estate for 6.5 billion rupees ($123 million), the Times of India newspaper reported on Tuesday citing unnamed banking sources.

*An arm of Bharat Petroleum Corp is looking to raise $140 mln in ECBs for a refinery project-Economic Times

* Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy is bidding to reopen the international high-yield bond market for Indian issuers after the last two such deals were pulled, IFR reported.

Suzlon is looking to repay convertible bonds due in June and October this year. But, with those bonds trading well below their redemption prices, the company will have to overcome plenty of hurdles before it can issue new debt.

Last week, Suzlon CFO Kirti Vagadia told Reuters his company was looking to raise US$300m-$500m to repay its convertible bonds.

* Yes Bank is in talks with banks on a loan to refinance existing debt, sources said. The size of the loan is yet to be finalised but may be around US$125m-$150m. The tenor will be one to two years. The bank sealed a US$75m three-year club loan in January that paid a margin of 230bp over Libor. (IFR)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

April 30

Foreign Banks -7.36 bln

Public Sector Banks 10.33 bln

Private Sector Banks 495.1 mln

Mutual Funds -2.40 bln

Others 5.40 bln

Primary Dealers -6.45 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills May 2 100 bln 364-Day T-Bills May 2 50 bln 2020, 2024, 2030, May 4 180 bln 2041

BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS

INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) For full table, see

LIQUIDITY, as of April 30

*The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 53 bids for 1.13 trillion rupees ($21.52 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received a sole bid for 50 million rupees ($0.95 million) at the two-day reverse repo auction

* India's banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.12 trln rupees.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 92.91 bln rupees (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)