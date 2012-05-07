MUMBAI, May 7

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Rupee could weaken as the global risk aversion is seen trumping the central bank's moves to encourage more foreign exchange inflows.

* Risk assets fell broadly on Monday after elections in Greece and France fuelled questions about commitments from struggling euro zone economies to pursue austerity measures.

* The euro tanked in early Asian trade on Monday, breaking below its well-worn range from the past three months.

*Oil fell sharply on Monday, extending losses from the previous session following the elections in France and Greece.

RECENT NEWS

* India's central bank announced measures on Friday to bolster foreign currency inflows following a sharp fall in the rupee, although traders said the moves may not be enough to stem further near-term weakness. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* Indian lawmakers to debate the Finance Bill for the fiscal year ending in March 2013, with foreign investors closely watching the controversial provisions on taxation.

* U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to meet Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. (1230GMT)

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

53.74-79 54.25 54.25 53.70 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

May 4 4.28 bln

Week-to-date 13.04 bln

Month-to-date 7.63 bln

Year-to-date 441.46 bln

* Provisional

Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

May 3 394.0 mln

Week-to-date 7.48 bln

Month-to-date 5.12 bln

Year-to-date 163.59 bln

Source: SEBI (data as of May 4, as submitted by custodians)

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

*Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd scrapped its initial public offering of shares to raise about $311 million due to poor response amid souring foreign investor sentiment over uncertainty about a proposal to tax portfolio investments.

* State-run IDBI Bank is aiming to kick off the country's first infrastructure debt fund by the end of the month.

The IDF is planning to have 10 billion rupees (US$186m) of authorised capital, an IDBI official said on the sidelines of the IFR India Conference on May 3. IDBI will put in 3 billion rupees, while the rest will be raised from joint venture partners. (IFR)

* A $150m five-year term loan for Jindal Steel & Power is close to being launched into general syndication via MLAs and bookrunners are ANZ and Standard Chartered Bank. (IFR)

* Great Offshore is in the market for a $100m five-year term loan. Funds would refinance around $40m in convertible bonds issued in 2007 and due in October this year. (IFR)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

May 4

Foreign Banks 6.55 bln

Public Sector Banks -7.66 bln

Private Sector Banks -2.34 bln

Mutual Funds 6.27 bln

Others 16.83 bln

Primary Dealers -19.62 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT State 10-Yr Loans May 8 51.50 bln 91-Day T-Bills May 9 90.00 bln 182-Day T-Bills May 9 50.00 bln

BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS

INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest May 07 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.85% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2355.00 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 30765.00 SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) For full table, see

LIQUIDITY, as of May 4

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 59 bids for 651.45 billion rupees at its three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received six bids for 3.75 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 61.49 bln rupees

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.98 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)