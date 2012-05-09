MUMBAI, May 9

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* The rupee seen extending falls on renewed global concerns about the euro zone after closing at 53.12/13 against the dollar on Tuesday, which is likely to spark continued intervention watch from the central bank.

* Asian shares fell and the euro stayed under pressured on Wednesday, as Greece struggled to form a government two days after elections, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could be nullified.

* The euro eased and hovered near a recent three-month low on Wednesday, hurt by worries that political uncertainty in Greece and a French leadership change may undermine austerity plans to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Oil prices fell on Tuesday for a fifth day as Greece's post-election uncertainty added to signs of economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic.

RECENT NEWS * The government is considering measures for exporters such as discounted interest rates and market-linked incentives to bridge the widening gap between imports and exports. (Economic Times)

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* A delegation from the Tehran Chamber of Commerce will be in Mumbai, with an announcement of some fresh trade deals in farm commodities seen possible.

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* Indian Overseas Bank has reconfirmed its plans to raise US$500m through the sale of MTNs this year. Chairman M Narendra told reporters the bank was waiting for conducive market conditions.

IOB has hired Citibank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, JP Morgan, RBS, Barclays and Deutsche Bank for a US$500m Reg S bond, Narendra told Reuters in March. (IFR)

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

53.77-80 53.56 53.93 53.52 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES* (Net rupees)

May 8 -3.99 bln

Week-to-date -9.92 bln

Month-to-date -1.44 bln

Year-to-date 432.38 bln

* Provisional

Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

May 7 869.0 mln

Week-to-date 869.0 mln

Month-to-date 11.66 bln

Year-to-date 170.12 bln

Source: SEBI (data as of May 8, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

May 8

Foreign Banks 712.6 mln

Public Sector Banks -17.46 bln

Private Sector Banks 2.11 bln

Mutual Funds 630.4 mln

Others 5.73 bln

Primary Dealers 8 .25 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills May 9 90.00 bln 182-Day T-Bills May 9 50.00 bln 2021, 2018, 2027, May 11 150.00 bln 2036 Bond Auction 2020, 2024, 2030, May 11 120.00 bln 2032 Bonds Via OMO

BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS

INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90 (PUNJAB) 8.71% FRB 2012 Interest May 10 2177.50 SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 202 Interest May 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2020 Interest May 11 43.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1124.50 (3 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 90000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 40000.00 For full table, see

LIQUIDITY, as of May 8

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 53 bids for 1.16 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received no bids at its one-day reverse repo auction.

* Indian banks borrowed 8 billion rupees ($151.2 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility on May 7, the central bank said on Tuesday.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 158.62 bln rupees

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.89 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)