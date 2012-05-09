MUMBAI, May 9
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The rupee seen extending falls on renewed global concerns
about the euro zone after closing at 53.12/13 against the dollar
on Tuesday, which is likely to spark continued intervention
watch from the central bank.
* Asian shares fell and the euro stayed under pressured on
Wednesday, as Greece struggled to form a government two days
after elections, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could
be nullified.
* The euro eased and hovered near a recent three-month low
on Wednesday, hurt by worries that political uncertainty in
Greece and a French leadership change may undermine austerity
plans to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
* Oil prices fell on Tuesday for a fifth day as Greece's
post-election uncertainty added to signs of economic slowdown on
both sides of the Atlantic.
RECENT NEWS
* The government is considering measures for exporters such
as discounted interest rates and market-linked incentives to
bridge the widening gap between imports and exports. (Economic
Times)
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* A delegation from the Tehran Chamber of Commerce will be
in Mumbai, with an announcement of some fresh trade deals in
farm commodities seen possible.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Indian Overseas Bank has reconfirmed its plans
to raise US$500m through the sale of MTNs this year. Chairman M
Narendra told reporters the bank was waiting for conducive
market conditions.
IOB has hired Citibank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, JP Morgan,
RBS, Barclays and Deutsche Bank for a US$500m Reg S bond,
Narendra told Reuters in March. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
53.77-80 53.56 53.93 53.52 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES* (Net rupees)
May 8 -3.99 bln
Week-to-date -9.92 bln
Month-to-date -1.44 bln
Year-to-date 432.38 bln
* Provisional
Source: National Stock Exchange, SEBI
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 7 869.0 mln
Week-to-date 869.0 mln
Month-to-date 11.66 bln
Year-to-date 170.12 bln
Source: SEBI (data as of May 8, as submitted by custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 8
Foreign Banks 712.6 mln
Public Sector Banks -17.46 bln
Private Sector Banks 2.11 bln
Mutual Funds 630.4 mln
Others 5.73 bln
Primary Dealers 8 .25 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-Bills May 9 90.00 bln
182-Day T-Bills May 9 50.00 bln
2021, 2018, 2027, May 11 150.00 bln
2036 Bond Auction
2020, 2024, 2030, May 11 120.00 bln
2032 Bonds Via OMO
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63
(2 States)
SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10
(3 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90
(PUNJAB)
8.71% FRB 2012 Interest May 10 2177.50
SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95
(KERALA)
SDL 08.64%, 202 Interest May 11 172.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.65%, 2020 Interest May 11 43.25
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1124.50
(3 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 90000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 40000.00
LIQUIDITY, as of May 8
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
53 bids for 1.16 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received no bids at its one-day
reverse repo auction.
* Indian banks borrowed 8 billion rupees ($151.2 million)
from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility on
May 7, the central bank said on Tuesday.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 158.62 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.89 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)