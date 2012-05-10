MUMBAI, May 10
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Rupee seen opening flat to lower as global
sentiment remains weak, with traders remaining on alert for
intervention.
* Asian shares edged higher, though sentiment was weak on
mounting worries about the health of Spanish banks while
deepening political chaos in Greece seemed to put the country at
risk of insolvency and a euro exit.
* The euro wallowed near a 3 1/2-month low against the
dollar on Thursday as political deadlock in Greece threatens its
rescue deal.
* Brent crude futures climbed back into positive territory
in late trading on Wednesday, snapping five days of losses after
approval of a bailout payment to Greece eased worries about euro
zone debt.
RECENT NEWS
*India's central bank eased restrictions on the usage of
foreign currency deposits on Wednesday, just days after its move
to relax the interest rate ceiling on such deposits.
The Reserve Bank of India has allowed banks to use funds from
foreign currency non-resident deposits as collateral against
lending to related local residents.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu at a United
Nations report launch in New Delhi. (0600GMT)
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
*State-run Air India has invited proposals from banks for
funds of up to US$800m via offshore loans and bridge financing,
according to two documents posted on the company's website.
(IFR)
* Reliance Industries has signed a $2 billion equivalent
loan with nine banks. The 13-year facility will be used to fund
Reliance's expansion in the petrochemical industry. The loan was
50 percent oversubscribed. (IFR)
* Miner Vedanta Resources is meeting bondholders on
May 21 via JP Morgan in what has been dubbed simply as an
investor update. People with knowledge of the meetings said they
were not related to any deals. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
54.27-32 54.07 54.40 54.15 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 9* N.A.
Month-to-date** 4.26 bln
Year-to-date** 432.68 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 9, as submitted by
custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 8 37.0 mln
Month-to-date 13.98 bln
Year-to-date 170.09 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 9, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 9
Foreign Banks 603.4 bln
Public Sector Banks 10.79 bln
Private Sector Banks -11.72 bln
Mutual Funds -1.11 bln
Others 7.31 bln
Primary Dealers -11.33 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
2021, 2018, 2027, May 11 150.00 bln
2036 Bond Auction
2020, 2024, 2030, May 11 120.00 bln
2032 Bonds Via OMO
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90
(PUNJAB)
8.71% FRB 2012 Interest May 10 2177.50
SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95
(KERALA)
SDL 08.64%, 202 Interest May 11 172.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.65%, 2020 Interest May 11 43.25
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1124.50
(3 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 90000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 40000.00
SDL 06.40%, 2013 Interest May 12 2525.71
(27 States)
SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest May 12 518.30
(2 States)
SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest May 12 350.31
(5 States)
SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest May 12 51.58
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest May 12 22.60
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest May 12 431.42
(2 States)
SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest May 12 60.19
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest May 12 6.04
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 12 40.50
(GOA)
SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 12 82.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 12 390.93
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 12 462.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 12 206.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 12 1242.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 12 259.38
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 12 210.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 12 42.15
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 12 85.40
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
11.83% 2014 Interest May 12 6802.25
LIQUIDITY, as of May 9
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 49 bids for 1.18 trillion rupees at its one-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received no bids at its one-day
reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 94.20 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.91 trln
rupees.
