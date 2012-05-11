MUMBAI, May 11

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* USD/INR likely to open higher as risk-off sentiment continues with the euro hitting a new 3-1/2 month low because of the political deadlock in Greece. Pair closed at 53.45 on Thursday.

* Asian shares retreated on Friday, spooked by JPMorgan's $2 billion loss from a failed hedging strategy, with investors warily watching political turmoil in the euro zone as they await new Chinese data for clues on its growth outlook.

* The euro hit a fresh 3-1/2 month low on Friday as the common currency smarted from political deadlock in Greece that has left investors fretting about the risk of the country exiting the euro zone.

* Oil prices ended mixed in choppy trading on Thursday as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, higher OPEC production and evidence of a strengthening U.S. jobs market muddied the oil demand outlook.

OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India sold $550 million in the spot market in March, it said in its monthly bulletin on Thursday, with outstanding net forward sales rising sharply in the same month. 

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* India's factory production probably grew an annual 1.5 percent, sharply lower than a provisional growth of 4.1 percent in February. (0530 GMT)

* RBI to release FX reserves, bank loan data. (1130GMT)

* RBI to sell 150 billion rupees in bonds, while also undertaking 120 billion rupees in bond purchases via open market operations.

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* SBI Mauritius has joined the $250 million dual-tranche loan for state-owned Nuclear Power Corp of India. (IFR)

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

53.63-68 53.82 53.88 53.77 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

May 10* 3.17 bln

Month-to-date** 692.0 mln

Year-to-date** 429.11 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 10, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

May 9 -2.30 bln

Month-to-date 11.68 bln

Year-to-date 167.78 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 10, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

May 10

Foreign Banks -4.47 bln

Public Sector Banks 3.07 bln

Private Sector Banks -1.41 bln

Mutual Funds 4.91 bln

Others 5.25 bln

Primary Dealers -7.35 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 2021, 2018, 2027, May 11 150.00 bln 2036 Bond Auction 2020, 2024, 2030, May 11 120.00 bln 2032 Bonds Via OMO

BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS

INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 202 Interest May 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2020 Interest May 11 43.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1124.50 (3 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 90000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 40000.00 SDL 06.40%, 2013 Interest May 12 2525.71 (27 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest May 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest May 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest May 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest May 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest May 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest May 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest May 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 11.83% 2014 Interest May 12 6802.25 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 14 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 14 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 14 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 14 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 14 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest May 14 18370.00 9.15% 2024 Interest May 14 28822.50 For full table, see

LIQUIDITY, as of May 10

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 52 bids for 1.25 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received a sole bid for 500 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 94.18 bln rupees

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.09 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)