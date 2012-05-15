MUMBAI, May 15
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* USD/INR is likely to breach above 54 in opening
trade and move towards its record high of 54.30 hit in
mid-December, traders said, after the pair last closed at
53.9750. Traders will closely watch how strongly the central
bank defends the rupee.
* Shares fell on Tuesday as investors liquidated riskier
assets and sought refuge from the political turmoil fuelling
fears of Greece's exit from the euro.
* The euro slipped to a four-month low against the dollar on
Tuesday on the political impasse in Greece.
* Oil prices fell on Monday as Greece's inability to form a
coalition government and concerns about a slowing Chinese
economy fed worries about the outlook for petroleum demand.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
*The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao cut
the key interest rate by an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis point in
April, though a majority of the external members of an advisory
committee suggested rates be held steady, minutes released by
the central bank showed on Monday.
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's weather office to issue forecast on the monsoon
season.
EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
* Indian Oil Corp has sent out a request for proposal for a
$300 million five-year bullet term loan. The RFP has emerged
only around a month after the borrower inked a $250m five-year
loan in April. Responses are due in the first week of June.
Launch of the loan into the market will most likely not occur
until July, one banker said. (IFR)
* Power Finance Corp is in the process of firming up the
mandate for a $50 million-$250 million three-year loan. The firm
is said to have been in talks with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
and Mizuho Corporate Bank, which put in a joint bid, and has
received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the loan's
three-year tenor. (IFR)
* The draft prospectus for a public offer of a 10 percent
stake in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam will be filed by the end of this
month, the disinvestment secretary told local media. It is
likely to raise around 25 billion rupees ($466 million) for the
state, which owns a 100 percent stake in RINL. Deutsche Bank,
Edelweiss, IDBI and UBS are bookrunning lead managers for the
IPO. (IFR)
* Speciality Restaurants has set a price band of 146 rupees
to 155 rupees a share for its IPO aimed at raising up to 1.82
billion rupees. The company, which runs popular restaurants such
as Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta and Sigree, plans to sell 11.74
million shares through the offering, for which subscriptions
open on May 16 and close on May 18.
* Northern Iron Ltd has rejected a takeover proposal
worth up to $500 million from India's Aditya Birla Group, but
the Australian firm left the door open on Tuesday to a higher
offer.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
* For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
54.38-43 54.32 54.41 54.19 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)
May 14* 3.55 bln
Month-to-date** 5.88 bln
Year-to-date** 434.29 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 14, as submitted
by custodians)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)
Debt
May 11 -4.28 bln
Month-to-date 5.20 bln
Year-to-date 161.31 bln
Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 14, as submitted by
custodians)
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 14
Foreign Banks 6.22 bln
Public Sector Banks -6.83 bln
Private Sector Banks -3.74 bln
Mutual Funds 1.69 bln
Others 11.49 bln
Primary Dealers -8.84 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT
91-Day T-bills May 16 100 bln
364-Day T-bills May 16 50 bln
2020, 2024, 2030, May 18 150 bln
2041 Bonds
OMO Bonds May 18 120 bln
2018, 2021, 2022, 2027
BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS
INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees)
6.07% 2014 Interest May 15 12140.00
SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22
(6 States)
SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08
SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 18 137.63
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00
(2 States)
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 90000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 30000.00
For full table, see
LIQUIDITY, as of May 14
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
42 bids for 1.1 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It received 2 bids for 100 million rupees
at its one-day reverse repo auction.
* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 56.37 bln
rupees
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)