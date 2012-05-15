MUMBAI, May 15

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* USD/INR is likely to breach above 54 in opening trade and move towards its record high of 54.30 hit in mid-December, traders said, after the pair last closed at 53.9750. Traders will closely watch how strongly the central bank defends the rupee.

* Shares fell on Tuesday as investors liquidated riskier assets and sought refuge from the political turmoil fuelling fears of Greece's exit from the euro.

* The euro slipped to a four-month low against the dollar on Tuesday on the political impasse in Greece.

* Oil prices fell on Monday as Greece's inability to form a coalition government and concerns about a slowing Chinese economy fed worries about the outlook for petroleum demand.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

*The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao cut the key interest rate by an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis point in April, though a majority of the external members of an advisory committee suggested rates be held steady, minutes released by the central bank showed on Monday.

KEY EVENTS TO WATCH

* India's weather office to issue forecast on the monsoon season.

EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS

* Indian Oil Corp has sent out a request for proposal for a $300 million five-year bullet term loan. The RFP has emerged only around a month after the borrower inked a $250m five-year loan in April. Responses are due in the first week of June. Launch of the loan into the market will most likely not occur until July, one banker said. (IFR)

* Power Finance Corp is in the process of firming up the mandate for a $50 million-$250 million three-year loan. The firm is said to have been in talks with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Corporate Bank, which put in a joint bid, and has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the loan's three-year tenor. (IFR)

* The draft prospectus for a public offer of a 10 percent stake in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam will be filed by the end of this month, the disinvestment secretary told local media. It is likely to raise around 25 billion rupees ($466 million) for the state, which owns a 100 percent stake in RINL. Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss, IDBI and UBS are bookrunning lead managers for the IPO. (IFR)

* Speciality Restaurants has set a price band of 146 rupees to 155 rupees a share for its IPO aimed at raising up to 1.82 billion rupees. The company, which runs popular restaurants such as Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta and Sigree, plans to sell 11.74 million shares through the offering, for which subscriptions open on May 16 and close on May 18.

* Northern Iron Ltd has rejected a takeover proposal worth up to $500 million from India's Aditya Birla Group, but the Australian firm left the door open on Tuesday to a higher offer.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

54.38-43 54.32 54.41 54.19 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees)

May 14* 3.55 bln

Month-to-date** 5.88 bln

Year-to-date** 434.29 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 14, as submitted by custodians)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)

Debt

May 11 -4.28 bln

Month-to-date 5.20 bln

Year-to-date 161.31 bln

Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 14, as submitted by custodians)

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

May 14

Foreign Banks 6.22 bln

Public Sector Banks -6.83 bln

Private Sector Banks -3.74 bln

Mutual Funds 1.69 bln

Others 11.49 bln

Primary Dealers -8.84 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-bills May 16 100 bln 364-Day T-bills May 16 50 bln 2020, 2024, 2030, May 18 150 bln 2041 Bonds OMO Bonds May 18 120 bln 2018, 2021, 2022, 2027

BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS

INSTRUMENT PAYMENT DATE AMOUNT (Mln rupees) 6.07% 2014 Interest May 15 12140.00 SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08 SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 90000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 30000.00 For full table, see

LIQUIDITY, as of May 14

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 42 bids for 1.1 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It received 2 bids for 100 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.

* Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 56.37 bln rupees

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)